Rice Milk Market Detailed Study Analysis With Forecast By 2027

Global Rice Milk Market, By Application (Snacks, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Others), Form (Powder rice milk, Fluid rice milk), Source (Organic, Conventional), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Rice Milk Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.34 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 16.33 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of plant protein amid rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a FREE Sample Here (with covid 19 Impact Analysis) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-rice-milk-market&DW

Rice milk has a mild and naturally sweet taste. It has a watery consistency and makes for a great ingredient in smoothies, with cereals and in desserts. Out of all non-dairy milk products, rice milk has the maximun carbohydrates and,almost three times more than almond milk or soy milk.Such factors are contributing in the growth of rice milk market in the economy.

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of product launches and investments by major players

Rapidly growing beverage industry

Market Restraints:

High prices of plant-based beverages as compared to dairy milk

Risk of contamination with arsenic in rice milk

Key Developments in the Market:

In December, 2018, Heritage Foods launches its first store in Andhra Pradesh. The heritage has taken the lead in making customers life easy.

In July 2016, Danone, the French dairy giant, acquired White wave Foods in a deal worth USD 10 billion to expand its business in the dairy industry.

Make an Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-rice-milk-market&DW

Global rice milk market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of rice milk market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the rice milk market are Blue Diamond Growers Inc., Earth’s own food company inc., Eden foods inc., Grupo Leche Pascual S.A., Freedom Foods, Living Harvest Foods Inc., Nutriops S.L., Oatlyab AB, SunOpta Foods, Organic ValleyFamily of Farms, Pacific Natural Foods, Panos Brands LLC, Pure Harvest, Sanitarium Health & Well being Company, Streamicks Heritage Foods, Bridge SRL, Hain Celestial Grocery, The WhiteWave Foods Company, Turtle Mountain LLC, Vitasoy Dairy Milk, Kikkoman Corporation.

Read More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-rice-milk-market?DW

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email @ [email protected]