Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market 2020 Technology Trends, Size, Scope and Future Insights 2025 By Top Key Players- Autodesk, Inc Siemens Trimble Navigation Ltd Nemetschek AG

The major players covered in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software are:

Autodesk, Inc

Siemens

Trimble Navigation Ltd

Nemetschek AG

Robert Mcneel & Associates

Bentley Systems, Inc

Oracle Aconex

RIB Software AG

Dassault Systemes S.A.

AVEVA Group

Explorer Software

YJK Building Software

Beck Technology

Lubansoft

Hongye Technology

Innovaya

Tangent

Glodon

IES

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market by Type:

By Type, Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market has been segmented into:

3D BIM- Design Model

4D BIM- Construction Dynamics

5D BIM- Cost

6D BIM- Built Facilities

7D BIM- Environmental Protection

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market by Application:

By Application, Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software has been segmented into:

Architect

AEC Engineering Office

Contractor

Owner

Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



