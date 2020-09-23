Thermal Interface Material Market Analysis 2020 | Know the Growth Factors and Future Scope Post COVID-19 Outbreak

The global thermal interface material (TIM) market is showing significant growth, due to the growing demand in thermal management to make electronic equipment function smoothly. Moreover, the increasing demand is due to its application in sectors, such as computer hardware, electrical & electronics, telecom and automobile. The increasing demand for thermal interface materials is largely driven by better connectivity, faster computing, and increasing awareness about the energy efficient lighting solutions in form of LED Lights, stylish electronic equipment, and electrification of transportation modes. With electronic systems becoming smaller, durable, compact and portable, the opportunities for betterment of TIM in the consumer durable and industrial computing hardware application will increase.

Get a sample copy of report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/thermal-interface-material-market/report-sample

Thermal grease and adhesives allow very thin bond line, and therefore has a very small thermal resistance. It is widely used in the electronics industry. Among the various types, the grease and adhesive segment accounted for a major market share in the global market, followed by the tape and filament segment. The unique capability of grease and adhesives to flow into any void of the application makes it preferable for OEM’s. Among the various applications, the computer hardware segment dominated the market, followed by the telecom sector. Medical sector is booming sector for the TIM, as the demand for effective, durable, smaller and lighter medical equipment is increasing enormously. Thermal interface materials have significant application in the transportation and automobile sector. The use of electronic vehicle in transportation requires efficient thermal management system.

Make enquiry before purchase at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=thermal-interface-material-market

Asia-Pacific dominated the global thermal interface market in 2014, followed by North America. Asia-Pacific has witnessed significant growth in the transportation, electronics & telecommunication sector over the past few years, thus resulting in increasing demand of thermal interface materials. As a result, a prominent market has emerged in the developing countries, such as China, India, Japan and South Korea. With the increasing buying power of end users, the region will show significant market growth during forecast period. The Middle East, Africa and Latin America are the emerging markets for TIM, due to substantial industrial growth in the regions.

Market Segmentation :

Based on Type

Metal-Based

Phase Changed Materials

Gap fillers

Thermal Compounds

Tapes & Films

Grease and Adhesives

Compressible Interface Materials

Polymer based Thermal Interface Materials

Based on Application

Computer Hardware

Automobile

Heavy Machinery

Medical Devices

Consumer Durable

Telecom

Power

Geography Analysis

