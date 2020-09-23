Advanced Materials Market Analysis 2020 | Know the Growth Factors and Future Scope Post COVID-19 Outbreak

Investments in research for the development of new advanced materials and for the improvement of existing products in terms of properties is the key trend witnessed in the global advanced materials market. The high quality of these materials encourages their usage in industries such as healthcare, aerospace, and automotive. Moreover, the growing application of advanced steel and aluminum alloys in various end-use industries is resulting in their increased demand around the world.

Based on product, the advanced materials market is classified into lightweight materials, ceramics, glass, polymers, composites, metals and alloys, nanomaterials, and others. Of these, ceramics held a significant market share during the historical period. This can be attributed to the increased usage of electroceramics in the electronics industry in recent years. Moreover, the market for lightweight materials and nanomaterials is expected to witness considerable growth during forecast period, on account of the growing demand for lightweight two-wheelers and four-wheelers and the increasing usage of nanomaterials in the healthcare industry.

Geographically, the advanced materials market is categorized into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa. During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the APAC region, owing to the increasing number of industries and rising manufacturing activities in the emerging countries of the region, such as China and India. Furthermore, the European advanced materials market is expected to witness increased consumption of advanced materials during the forecast period, owing to the availability of mineral resources, high adoption rate of advanced technologies, and increasing investments in the automotive and aerospace industries.

Some of the major players operating in the global advanced materials market are Akzo Nobel N.V., 3M Company, BASF SE, DowDuPont Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials, Hanwha Group, PyroGenesis Canada Inc., Cytech Products Inc., and Hexcel Corporation.