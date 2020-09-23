Bio-based Organic Acids Market (Covid-19 Impact) In-depth Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

The major trend identified in the global bio-based organic acids market is the increasing investments in specialty chemical manufacturing. Companies, across the world, are increasingly investing in the manufacturing of bio-based chemicals to encourage the use of eco-friendly products. For instance, on January 23, 2018, Lygos Inc., a biotechnology company of specialty chemicals, announced that LG Technology Ventures, an investment arm of the South Korean conglomerate LG Group, made an investment worth $5 million in Lygos’ bio-based chemical segment.

Get a sample report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/bio-based-organic-acids-market/report-sample

In general terms, organic acids are organic compounds with acidic properties that serve as a platform for the production of polymers, food products, coatings, lubricating oils, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, solvents, and various other materials. Owing to their renewable and eco-friendly nature, bio-based organic acids are increasingly gaining preference over conventional organic acids in several industries.

Geographically, the bio-based organic acids market is categorized into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa. Globally, Europe is the largest market for bio-organic acids. This can be attributed to the increasing focus of various industries toward bio-based products on account of the stringent regulations laid down by the government authorities to encourage the use of environment-friendly products. During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness promising growth in the APAC region, owing to the increasing demand for bio-organic products in the pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and textile industries of emerging countries, particularly India, China, Thailand, and South Korea.

Make enquiry before purchase at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=bio-based-organic-acids-market

Some of the major players operating in the global bio-based organic acids market are Abengoa, BASF SE, BioAmber Inc., Cargill, Corbion NV, Methanex, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Novozymes A/S, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co. Ltd.