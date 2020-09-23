Bio-based Adhesives Market 2020: Emerging Trends, Revenue Estimation, Global Size and Forecast Report to 2024

Increasing awareness on the benefits of biologically sourced adhesives, coupled with advancements in biotechnology and growth in the packaging industry, is driving their adoption in various industries across the globe. Bio-based adhesives are naturally sourced polymeric materials that can act as adhesion agents. These chemicals can be synthesized using plant and animal sources as raw materials. In the report, the bio-based adhesives market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Based on type, the bio-based adhesives market has been classified into plant-based and animal-based adhesives. Historically, plant-based adhesives held the larger share in the market, owing to the low cost of processing these adhesives and the abundant availability of plant-sourced raw materials, such as soy, corn, and starch.

Based on region, the bio-based adhesives market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Geographically, Europe held the largest share in the market in 2017. This can be attributed to the high demand for these adhesives in the packaging industry of various European countries, including Germany and the Netherlands. Europe and North America are important markets for naturally sourced adhesion agents. The market in these regions is driven by the growth in end-user industries, large-scale local manufacturing, and presence of a large number of domestic market players also operating in vertical segments, such as packaging and paper, construction, wood, and personal care.

Some of the other major players operating in the global bio-based adhesives market are Meredian Holdings Group Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, EcoSynthetix Inc., Paramelt B.V., DowDuPont, Ashland Inc., 3M Company, Adhesives Research Inc., and Yparex B.V.