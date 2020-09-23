Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Market Analysis 2020 | Know the Growth Factors and Future Scope Post COVID-19 Outbreak

The key trend witnessed in the global PU microspheres market is the backward integration by major players employed in encapsulation industry. The market players in the industry are now integrating PU microspheres in manufacturing and encapsulation operations to develop in-house products. Major reason behind the backward integration by these companies are compatibility and feasibility issues in pharmaceutical products employed for drug delivery. These companies plan to integrate microspheres manufacturing to their business portfolio and reduce instances of such issues, thereby assisting their product lines in the long term.

Microspheres are small spherical particles that are manufactured from synthetic or natural materials. PU microspheres exhibit various advantageous characteristics such as narrow particle distribution, uniform film and coating thickness, lower incidents of edge defects, and create smooth aesthetic appearances in products. In this report, the PU microspheres market is segmented on the basis of application and region.

Based on region, the PU microspheres market has been categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the MEA. The demand for luxurious and light-weight vehicles along with rapid urbanization has resulted increase in sales of the vehicles in the APAC region. This demand in emerging economies such as China and India, coupled with increasing PU microspheres compliance in automotive and cosmetics industries is expected to provide immense growth opportunities for market participants during the forecast period. Furthermore, adoption of the microspheres in controlled chemical release of biocides, pesticides, and disinfectants for effective delivery of agrochemicals is also likely to contribute to the growth of the PU microspheres market in the forthcoming period.

Some of the major players operating in the global PU microspheres market are Kolon Industry Inc., Heyo Enterprise Co. Ltd., Microchem, Microcaps, ICP Pharma, Bayer Material Science, Supercolori S.p.A., Chase Corporation, Covestro AG, and Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd.