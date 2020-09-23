Stem Cell Therapy Market is estimated to be worth USD 8.5 Billion by 2030, claims Roots Analysis

The success of approved stem cell therapies has caused a surge in interest of biopharma developers in this field; many innovator companies are currently progressing proprietary leads across different phases of clinical development, with cautious optimism

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Global Stem Cells Market: Focus on Clinical Therapies, 2020–2030 (Based on Source (Allogeneic, Autologous); Origin (Adult, Embryonic); Type (Hematopoietic, Mesenchymal, Progenitor); Lineage (Amniotic Fluid, Adipose Tissue, Bone Marrow, Cardiosphere, Chondrocytes, Corneal Tissue, Cord Blood, Dental Pulp, Neural Tissue Placenta, Peripheral Blood, Stromal Cells); and Potency (Multipotent, Pluripotent))” report to its list of offerings.

There is a growing body of evidence supporting the vast applicability and superiority of treatment outcomes of stem cell therapies, compared to conventional treatment options. In fact, the unmet needs within this domain have spurred the establishment of many start-ups in recent years.

Key Market Insights

Over 280 stem cell therapies are under development, most of which are allogeneic products

More than 50% of the pipeline candidates are in the mid to late phase trials (phase II and above), and allogenic therapies (majority of which are derived from the bone marrow) make up 65% of the pipeline.

70% of pipeline candidates are based on mesenchymal stem cells

It is worth highlighting that the abovementioned therapies are designed to treat musculoskeletal (22%), neurological (21%) and cardiovascular (15%) disorders. On the other hand, hematopoietic stem cell-based products are mostly being evaluated for the treatment of oncological disorders, primarily hematological malignancies.

Close to 85% stem cell therapy developers are based in North America and Asia-Pacific regions

Within these regions, the US, China, South Korea and Japan, have emerged as key R&D hubs for stem cell therapies. It is worth noting that majority of the initiatives in this domain are driven by small / mid-sized companies

Over 1,500 grants were awarded for stem cell research, since 2015

More than 45% of the total amount was awarded under the R01 mechanism (which supports research projects). The NCI, NHLBI, NICHD, NIDDK, NIGMS and OD emerged as key organizations that have offered financial support for time periods exceeding 25 years as well.

Outsourcing has become indispensable to R&D and manufacturing activity in this domain

Presently, more than 80 industry / non-industry players, based in different regions across the globe, claim to provide contract development and manufacturing services to cater to the unmet needs of therapy developers. Examples include (in alphabetical order) Bio Elpida, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, Cell Tech Pharmed, GenCure, KBI Biopharma, Lonza, MEDINET, Nikon CeLL innovation, Roslin Cell Therapies, WuXi Advanced Therapies and YposKesi.

North America and Asia-Pacific markets are anticipated to capture over 80% share by 2030

The stem cell therapies market is anticipated to witness an annualized growth rate of over 30% during the next decade. Interestingly, the market in China / broader Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster rate.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading developers of stem cell therapies?

Which types of clinical conditions can be treated using stem cell therapies?

Which cell lineages and types of stem cells are commonly used for therapy development?

Who are the key contract service providers engaged in this domain?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What kind of key commercialization strategies are being used by stem cell therapy developers?

The USD 8.5 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the stem cell therapies market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Source of stem cell Allogeneic Autologous

Origin of stem cell Adult Embryonic

Type of stem cell Hematopoietic Mesenchymal Progenitor Others

Lineage of stem cell Adipose Tissue Bone Marrow Cord Blood Others

Route of Administration Intraarticular Intracoronary Intramuscular Intramyocardial Intrathecal Intravenous Surgical Implantations Others

Therapeutic Area Autoimmune / Inflammatory Disorder Cardiovascular Disorders Metabolic Disorder Musculoskeletal Disorders Oncological Disorders Neurological Disorders Ophthalmic Disorders Others

End Users Ambulatory Surgery Centers Hospitals Specialty Clinics

Key Geographies North America Europe Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World



The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom stem cell therapies are currently considered to be a promising alternatives for the treatment of a myriad of disease indications, with the potential to overcome challenges associated with conventional treatment options. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

The research covers brief profiles of several companies (including those listed below); each profile features an overview of the company, financial information (if available), stem cell therapy portfolio and an informed future outlook.

