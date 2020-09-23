Latest Update 2020: Intelligent Irrigation System Market by COVID19 Impact Analysis And Top Manufacturers: Hunter Industries, Rain Bird Corp, Toro Company, Scotts Company, Orbit Irrigation Products, etc. | InForGrowth

Intelligent Irrigation System Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Intelligent Irrigation System market for 2020-2025.

The “Intelligent Irrigation System Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Intelligent Irrigation System industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Hunter Industries

Rain Bird Corp

Toro Company

Scotts Company

Orbit Irrigation Products

Galcon

HydroPoint Data Systems

Green Electronics

Avidz

Skydrop

NxEco

Sprinkl.io

Plaid Systems

Weathermatic

Rachio

K-Rain

. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Weather-based Controllers

Sensor-based Controllers

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Agriculture

Commercial Lawns

Public Parks

Private Gardens

Other