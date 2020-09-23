Global Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market 2020 | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Top Companies: IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Computer Science, CA, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) industry. Growth of the overall Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Computer Science

CA

Okta

NetIQ

Sailpoint Technologies

. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) market is segmented into

Access Management

User Provisioning

Directory Services

Single Sign – On

Audit

Password Management

Governance & Compliance Management

Based on Application Cloud Identity and Access Management(IAM) market is segmented into

Banking

Financial Services

And Insurance

Telecom And It

Energy

Oil

And Gas

Public Sector And Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Education

Retail And Wholesale Distribution

Others