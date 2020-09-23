Silicon Carbide(SiC) Wafer Market Assessment Analysis 2019-2026

The global Silicon Carbide(SiC) Wafer market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Silicon Carbide(SiC) Wafer market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Silicon Carbide(SiC) Wafer market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Silicon Carbide(SiC) Wafer market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Silicon Carbide(SiC) Wafer market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Norstel

Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co

SiCrystal

American Elements

General Electric

Dow Corning Corporation

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

2 Inch SiC Wafer (4H-SiC & 6H-SiC)

3 Inch SiC Wafer (4H-SiC & 6H-SiC)

4 Inch SiC Wafer (4H-SiC & 6H-SiC)

6 Inch SiC Wafer (4H-SiC & 6H-SiC)

Others

Segment by Application

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Power Electronic Switches

LED Lighting

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Silicon Carbide(SiC) Wafer market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Silicon Carbide(SiC) Wafer market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

