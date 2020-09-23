Concrete Admixtures Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2015 – 2021

The global Concrete Admixtures market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2020 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Concrete Admixtures market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Concrete Admixtures market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Concrete Admixtures market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Concrete Admixtures market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Some of the major companies operating in global concrete admixtures market, include, The Dow Chemical Company, BASFSE, SIKA AG, W.R. Grace & Co., Cemex S.A.B. De C.V., Rpm International Inc., Ashland Inc., Pidilite Industries, Fosroc International Ltd, Chryso Sas, Mapei South Africa (PTY) Ltd, CICO Technologies Ltd., and CEMEX S.A.B. de N.V.