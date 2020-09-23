Automotive LiDAR Market Size, Analytical Overview, Key Players, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends And Forecast to 2027

Fort Collins, Colorado – Reports Globe recently added the Automotive LiDAR Market Research Report that provides a thorough investigation of the market scenario of the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2027. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 pandemic has affected the export-import, demands, and trends of the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic on the overall industry and offers insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.

The report primarily mentions definitions, classifications, applications, and market overview of the Automotive LiDAR industry. It also covers product portfolios, manufacturing processes, cost analysis, structures, and gross margin of the industry. It also provides a comprehensive analysis of the key competitors and their regional spread and market size.

Automotive LiDAR market garnered a revenue of USD 479.4 million in the year 2019 globally and has been foreseen to yield USD 2,109.2 million by the year 2027 at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 23.2% over the forecast period.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Velodyne LiDAR, Inc

Novariant, Inc

LeddarTech

Robert Bosch GmbH

Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Valeo

Teledyne Optech

Phantom Intelligence,Inc.

Automotive LiDAR Market, By Application (2016-2027) Advanced Driver Assistance Systems(ADAS)



Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)



Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)



Autonomous Cars

The report provides additional analysis about the key geographical segments of the Automotive LiDAR Market and provides analysis about their current and previous share. Current and emerging trends, challenges, opportunities, and other influencing factors are presented in the report.

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Study of the Automotive LiDAR market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Automotive LiDAR market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Analysis of Automotive LiDAR market based on growth trends, outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the Automotive LiDAR market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

