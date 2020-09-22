Liquid Biopsy Market by Product Type, by End-Users, by Distribution Channel, by Country – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Liquid biopsy is a minimally invasive technology for detection of molecular biomarkers without the need for high priced or invasive processes. It’s an easy and non-invasive alternative to surgical biopsies which allows scientific medical doctors to find out a variety of statistics about a ailment or a tumor through a easy blood pattern. Circulating most cancers cells or lines of the cancer’s RNA or DNA in the blood can provide clues about which remedies are most likely to paintings for that affected person. Circulating nucleic acids are protected with the aid of extracellular micro-vesicles, especially exosomes. A test accomplished on a pattern of blood to search for cancer cells from a tumor that are circulating within the blood or for portions of DNA from tumor cells that are in the blood. A liquid biopsy may be used to assist locate cancer at an early degree. It may additionally be used to help plan treatment or to discover how nicely remedy is working or if cancer has come lower back.

The Global Liquid Biopsy Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 3.0 billion by 2024and will grow at a CAGR of more than 23% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Biocept Inc. (U.S.), Myriad Genetics (U.S.), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Roche (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Trovagene Inc. (U.S.), Guardant Health, Inc. (U.S.), Janssen Diagnostics, LLC (U.S.), Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft (Germany), and MDxHealth SA (U.S.). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Liquid Biopsy Market is segmented on the lines of its type of cancer, product and service, circulation biomarkers, end user and regional. Based on type on cancer it covers lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer and other cancers. Product and service is classified into instruments, services and software and reagents. Under circulation biomarkers it covers circulating tumor cells, extracellular vesicles, circulating tumor DNA and other biomarkers. End user segment is classified into academic & research centers, reference laboratories, hospital and physician laboratories and others end user. The Global Liquid Biopsy Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Liquid Biopsy Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Liquid Biopsy and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Liquid Biopsy Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Global Liquid Biopsy Market are as follows:

Rising new Cancer Cases

Technical Advancements

Accessibility of Funding for Liquid Biopsy Research

Initiatives to raise Awareness on Liquid Biopsy

The restraining factors of Global Liquid Biopsy Market are as follows:

Low Specificity and Sensitivity

The Global Liquid Biopsy Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Liquid Biopsy Market is Segmented on the lines of Type of Cancer Analysis, Product and services Analysis, Circulation Biomarkers Analysis, End User Analysis and Regional Analysis.By Type of Cancer Analysisthis market is segmented on the basis ofLung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Liver Cancer and Other Cancers. By Product and services Analysisthis market is segmented on the basis ofInstruments, Services and Software and Reagents.

By Circulation Biomarkers Analysisthis market is segmented on the basis ofCirculating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Extracellular Vesicles (EVs), Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) and Other Biomarkers (Circulating RNA and Protein). By End User Analysisthis market is segmented on the basis ofacademic & Research Centers sector, Reference Laboratories sector, Hospital and Physician Laboratories sector and Others End User sector. By Regional Analysisthis market is segmented on the basis ofNorth America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

