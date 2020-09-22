Lateral Flow Diagnostic Tests Market 2020 Global Growth Rate by Recent Developments, Market Trends, Size, Share and Latest Technology, Forecast Research Report 2027

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Lateral Flow Diagnostic Tests market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher, Siemens Healthcare, BD, BioMerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck, Qiagen and others.

The Lateral Flow Diagnostic Tests market is expected to exceed more than US$ 6.2 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.6% in the given forecast period.

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/lateral-flow-diagnostic-tests-market

The global Lateral Flow Diagnostic Tests market is segregated on the basis of Application as Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others. Based on Type the global Lateral Flow Diagnostic Tests market is segmented in Instruments and Reagents & Kits.

The global Lateral Flow Diagnostic Tests market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Lateral Flow Diagnostic Tests market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

High prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe, rapidly increasing geriatric population, increasing usage of home-based lateral flow assay devices, and growing demand for point-of-care testing are fueling the growth of the market.

Lateral Flow Assay is a simple to use diagnostic device used to confirm the presence or absence of a target analyze, such as pathogens or biomarkers in humans or animals, or contaminants in water supplies, foodstuffs, or animal feeds.

Competitive Rivalry

Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher, Siemens Healthcare, BD, BioMerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck, Qiagen, and others are among the major players in the global Lateral Flow Diagnostic Tests market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Lateral Flow Diagnostic Tests Market has been segmented as below:

Lateral Flow Diagnostic Tests Market, By Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Lateral Flow Diagnostic Tests Market, By Type

Instruments

Reagents & Kits

Lateral Flow Diagnostic Tests Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Lateral Flow Diagnostic Tests Market, By Company

Roche

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher

Siemens Healthcare

BD

BioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck

Qiagen

The report covers:

Global Lateral Flow Diagnostic Tests market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Lateral Flow Diagnostic Tests market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Lateral Flow Diagnostic Tests market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Lateral Flow Diagnostic Tests market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Lateral Flow Diagnostic Tests industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Lateral Flow Diagnostic Tests market opportunities and growth segments

Analyze competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/lateral-flow-diagnostic-tests-market

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis Executive Summary Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis Lateral Flow Diagnostic Tests Market, By Application Lateral Flow Diagnostic Tests Market, By Type Lateral Flow Diagnostic Tests Market, By Geography Competitive Insights

8.1 Key Insights

8.2 Company Market Share Analysis

8.3 Strategic Outlook

8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.3.2 New Product Development

8.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

8.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

8.3.5 Others Company Profiles

9.1 Roche

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.1.3 Financial Overview

9.1.4 Recent Developments

9.2 Abbott Laboratories

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.2.3 Financial Overview

9.2.4 Recent Developments

9.3 Danaher

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.3.3 Financial Overview

9.3.4 Recent Developments

9.4 Siemens Healthcare

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.4.3 Financial Overview

9.4.4 Recent Developments

9.5 BD

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.5.3 Financial Overview

9.5.4 Recent Developments

9.6 BioMerieux

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.6.3 Financial Overview

9.6.4 Recent Developments

9.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.7.3 Financial Overview

9.7.4 Recent Developments

9.8 Merck

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.8.3 Financial Overview

9.8.4 Recent Developments

9.9 Qiagen

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.9.3 Financial Overview

9.9.4 Recent Developments

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Livestock Vaccine Market 2019 Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis Report by 2024

About MarketResearchEngine.com

Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/