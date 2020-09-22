Laser Micro Perforation Equipment Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview

The Laser Micro Perforation Equipment market is expected to exceed more than US$ 9.7 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.5% in the given forecast period.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Laser Micro Perforation Equipment Market Size By Application (Packing, Automotive, Electronics and Semiconductors), By Type (Co2 Lasers, Nd:YAG Lasers), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024.”

Rapid increase in urbanization, changing lifestyle of people, and rising awareness among consumers about healthy and fresh products are fueling the FMCG and retail sectors in Europe. Additionally, the number of retail outlets, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and local stores has increased leading to the rising demand for packaged food. Micro perforated films are facing challenges because of government norms on the ban of plastics in many countries around the world. Another issue is the recyclability of the plastics used for food packaging which is retraining the growth of the global laser micro perforation equipment market.

Laser micro perforation is a process of creating micro holes in the packaging materials of products. Micro perforation helps to control airflow and moisture release that ensures product freshness, leading to increased shelf-life. The controlled airflow helps in making the packages more compressed which reduces the shipping cost as the products can easily be stacked. Laser micro perforation burns through the material, resulting in a cleaner, smaller, and more precise hole.

The global Laser Micro Perforation Equipment market is segregated on the basis of Application as Packing, Automotive, Electronics and Semiconductors, and Others. Based on Type the global Laser Micro Perforation Equipment market is segmented in Co2 Lasers and Nd:YAG Lasers.

The global Laser Micro Perforation Equipment market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Laser Micro Perforation Equipment market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

ID Technology, Karlville Development Group, LaserPin, LasX Industries, Maklaus, SEI S.P.A, Preco Inc, Stewarts of America, Synrad, Universal Converting Equipment, and others are among the major players in the global Laser Micro Perforation Equipment market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The report covers:

Global Laser Micro Perforation Equipment market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Laser Micro Perforation Equipment market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Laser Micro Perforation Equipment market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Laser Micro Perforation Equipment market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Laser Micro Perforation Equipment market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include ID Technology, Karlville Development Group, LaserPin, LasX Industries, Maklaus, SEI S.P.A, Preco Inc, Stewarts of America, Synrad, Universal Converting Equipment, and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Laser Micro Perforation Equipment industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Laser Micro Perforation Equipment market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

