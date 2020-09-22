Laser Medical Devices Market 2020 Global report explores COVID-19 impact, trend, segmentation and opportunities, forecast to 2026

The global Laser Medical Devices market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Laser Medical Devices market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

The global Laser Medical Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 3.3 Billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 12.1% in the given forecast period.

A laser is made when the electrons in particles in exceptional glasses, precious stones, or gases retain vitality from an electrical flow or another laser and become “energized.” The energized electrons move from a lower-vitality circle to a higher-vitality circle around the atom’s nucleus. Medical lasers are used in many areas of medical treatment. A medical laser is a non-invasive and intensive light source to treat tissue and provides fast healing and without mutilating and staining.

The increasing number of cosmetic procedures, rising demand and adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and increasing incidence of eye disorders majorly due to geriatric population combined with market players offering innovative systems are factors propelling the global Laser Medical Devices Market.

The global Laser Medical Devices market is segregated on the basis of Type as Femtosecond Lasers, Excimer Lasers, Diode Lasers, SLT Lasers, and Others. Based on Application the global Laser Medical Devices market is segmented in Dental Lasers, Aesthetic Lasers, Surgical Lasers, and Others. Based on End-User the global Laser Medical Devices market is segmented in Clinic, Hospital, and Other.

Competitive Rivalry

Novartis AG, Iridex Corporation, Topcon, A.R.C. Laser, Ellex, Quantel Medical, Abbot, Zeiss, Ziemer, Lumenis, and others are among the major players in the global Laser Medical Devices market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Laser Medical Devices Market has been segmented as below:

Laser Medical Devices Market, By Type

Femtosecond Lasers

Excimer Lasers

Diode Lasers

SLT Lasers

Others

Laser Medical Devices Market, By Application

Dental Lasers

Aesthetic Lasers

Surgical Lasers

Others

Laser Medical Devices Market, By End-User

Clinic

Hospital

Other

Laser Medical Devices Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Laser Medical Devices Market, By Company

Novartis AG

Iridex Corporation

Topcon

A.R.C. Laser

Ellex

Quantel Medical

Abbot

Zeiss

Ziemer

Lumenis

The report covers:

Global Laser Medical Devices market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Laser Medical Devices market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Laser Medical Devices market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Laser Medical Devices market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Laser Medical Devices market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Novartis AG, Iridex Corporation, Topcon, A.R.C. Laser, Ellex, Quantel Medical, Abbot, Zeiss, Ziemer, Lumenis, and others.

