Lancet and Pen Needles Market To Record Exponential Growth During Projected Timeframe

The global Lancet and Pen Needles market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Lancet and Pen Needles market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
Pen needles are utilized in conjunction with injection pens to deliver injectable medications into the body. Needle technology has modified over the past decades. A few years ago home use syringe needles were large, and had to be sterilized and sharpened by hand by patients themselves. Today’s pen needles are built and manufactured for greater comfort and simple use with electro-polishing for needle smoothness; thin, fine point tips for ease in penetration; lubrication for less friction and additional glide; plastic caps for safety; and individual wrapping for sterility. Injection pen and pen needles are an alternative drug delivery method to the normal vial/syringe method.
Factors like increasing geriatric population and growing health care expenditure along with favorable government policies are projected to boost the market growth throughout the forecast amount. However, the need to remove the pin after a single use and high cost as compared to the insulin vials might restrain the market growth during the forecast amount.
Market Insights
The global Lancet and Pen Needles market is segregated on the basis of Gauge as 17/18G, 21G, 23G, 25G, 28G, and 30G. Based on Needle Length the global Lancet and Pen Needles market is segmented in 4mm, 8mm, and 12mm. Based on Therapy the global Lancet and Pen Needles market is segmented in Insulin and Growth Hormones.
Based on End Users, the global Lancet and Pen Needles market is segmented in Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical Institutions.
Competitive Rivalry
Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk, Ypsomed Holding AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, HTL-Strefa S.A, Terumo Corporation, Artsana S.p.a, Owen Mumford Ltd, Allison Medical, and others are among the major players in the global Lancet and Pen Needles market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.
The Lancet and Pen Needles Market has been segmented as below:
Lancet and Pen Needles Market, By Gauge
- 17/18G
- 21G
- 23G
- 25G
- 28G
- 30G
Lancet and Pen Needles Market, By Needle Length
- 4mm
- 8mm
- 12mm
Lancet and Pen Needles Market, By Therapy
- Insulin
- Growth Hormones
Lancet and Pen Needles Market, By End Users
- Clinics
- Hospitals
- Medical Institutions
Lancet and Pen Needles Market, By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Lancet and Pen Needles Market, By Company
- Becton
- Dickinson and Company
- Novo Nordisk
- Ypsomed Holding AG
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- HTL-Strefa S.A
- Terumo Corporation
- Artsana S.p.a
- Owen Mumford Ltd
- Allison Medical
The report covers:
- Global Lancet and Pen Needles market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024
- Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024
- Global Lancet and Pen Needles market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends
- Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Lancet and Pen Needles market
- Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused
- Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management
- Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players
Report Scope:
The global Lancet and Pen Needles market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.
The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.
The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Lancet and Pen Needles market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk, Ypsomed Holding AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, HTL-Strefa S.A, Terumo Corporation, Artsana S.p.a, Owen Mumford Ltd, Allison Medical, and others.
