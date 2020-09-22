Laboratory Disposable Products Market Report 2020 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2020 – 2026

The global Laboratory Disposable Products market will grow by US$ 2.9 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.1% in the given forecast period.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Laboratory Disposable Products Market Size By Type (Specimen Containers, Transport Vials, Collection and Transport Swabs, Tissue Collectors), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, CROs), By Component (Glass, Plastic), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024”.

Disposable products are primarily made from plastic, paper, polystyrene foam, or cotton. Laboratory disposables are a class of consumable products that help prevent contamination in laboratories. Laboratory disposables provide better results in research experiments and diagnostic tests. Furthermore, these products help eliminate reprocessing procedure, as they are not reusable. Laboratory disposables can be sterile and non-sterile, designed to work with different materials, suitable for holding different samples, resistant to chemical compounds, etc.

Rising demand for plastics in healthcare industry owing to its advantages, such as light-weight, cost-effectiveness, biocompatibility, and versatility is projected to drive the market. Favorable laboratory insurance policies are expected to further fuel the growth.

The global Laboratory Disposable Products market is segregated on the basis of Type as Specimen Containers, Transport Vials, Collection and Transport Swabs, and Tissue Collectors. Based on End User the global Laboratory Disposable Products market is segmented in Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, CROs, and Others. Based on Component the global Laboratory Disposable Products market is segmented in Glass and Plastic.

The global Laboratory Disposable Products market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Laboratory Disposable Products market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Dynarex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., McKesson Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Becton Dickinson, Cardinal Health, Thomas Scientific, Medicus Health, Therapak, and others are among the major players in the global Laboratory Disposable Products market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

Laboratory Disposable Products Market, By Type

Laboratory Disposable Products Market, By Type

Specimen Containers

Transport Vials

Collection and Transport Swabs

Tissue Collectors

Laboratory Disposable Products Market, By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

CROs

Others

Laboratory Disposable Products Market, By Component

Glass

Plastic

Laboratory Disposable Products Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Laboratory Disposable Products Market, By Company

Dynarex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Medline Industries Inc.

Becton Dickinson

Cardinal Health

Thomas Scientific

Medicus Health

Therapak

The report covers:

Global Laboratory Disposable Products market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Laboratory Disposable Products market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Laboratory Disposable Products market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Laboratory Disposable Products market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Laboratory Disposable Products market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Dynarex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., McKesson Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Becton Dickinson, Cardinal Health, Thomas Scientific, Medicus Health, Therapak, and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Laboratory Disposable Products industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Laboratory Disposable Products market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

Customization

Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations

