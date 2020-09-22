Laboratory Cyclotrons Market To Observe Exponential Growth By 2020-2026 | Market Research Engine

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Laboratory Cyclotrons Market Size By Application (Commercial, Academic), By Type (Low Energy Medical Cyclotron, High Energy Medical Cyclotron), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2019-2024.”

The Laboratory Cyclotrons market is expected to exceed more than US$ 1.3 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.5 % in the given forecast period.

Rise in prevalence of chronic disorders along with heightened awareness among health-conscious people has encouraged the growth of the market. Increasing investments in epidemiology of target diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disorders are estimated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Medical Cyclotron is a cyclotron that is a type of compact particle accelerator used to produce quantities of radioactive isotopes called positron emitters. Stable, non-radioactive isotopes are put into the cyclotron which accelerates charged particles to high energy in a magnetic field. The stable isotopes then react with a beam to form radioactive isotopes, which are then taken from the cyclotron, transformed into positron-emitting radiopharmaceuticals (PERs) within the facilitys laboratories and are delivered to nuclear medicine where they are used for imaging procedures. Cyclotrons are a clean nuclear technology and create very little radioactive waste as a result of their operation.

The global Laboratory Cyclotrons market is segregated on the basis of Application as Commercial and Academic. Based on Type the global Laboratory Cyclotrons market is segmented in Low Energy Medical Cyclotron and High Energy Medical Cyclotron.

The global Laboratory Cyclotrons market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Laboratory Cyclotrons market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

IBA, GE, Siemens, Sumitomo, ACSI, Best Medical and others are among the major players in the global Laboratory Cyclotrons market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Laboratory Cyclotrons Market has been segmented as below:

Laboratory Cyclotrons Market, By Application

Commercial

Academic

Laboratory Cyclotrons Market, By Type

Low Energy Medical Cyclotron

High Energy Medical Cyclotron

Laboratory Cyclotrons Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Laboratory Cyclotrons Market, By Company

IBA

GE

Siemens

Sumitomo

ACSI

Best Medical

The report covers:

Global Laboratory Cyclotrons market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Laboratory Cyclotrons market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Laboratory Cyclotrons market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Laboratory Cyclotrons market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Laboratory Cyclotrons market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include IBA, GE, Siemens, Sumitomo, ACSI, Best Medical and others.

