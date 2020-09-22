Lab Automation Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2025

The Global Lab Automation Market is segmented on the lines of its product type, application, automation type and regional. Based on product type segmentation it covers automated liquid handling, micro plate readers, software & informatics, automate storage & retrievals, others. Based on application segmentation it covers drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, genomics solutions, proteomic solutions. Based on automation type segmentation it covers modular automation, total lab automation. The Global Lab Automation Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The Global Lab Automation Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Siemens Healthineers, Qiagen N.V., Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

Laboratory automation system contains computerized lab instruments, gadgets and software algorithms which give advantages, for example, expanded profitability, reduced time cycle, enhanced work process scope and improved information quality. Laboratory automation is known as the utilization of innovation to justify or substitute manual treatment of gear and procedures. The manual laboratory strategies handle fewer examples at a slower rate. The laboratory automation and robotic items are given in altered shape and as indicated by the prerequisite of particular labs or specialist. As indicated by some industry specialists the two viewpoints favored by clients are higher throughput to screen more specimens/plates or need to computerize the high exactness part of their manual work. Therefore, lab automation turns out to be more important to handle large volumes of sample tests at a very quicker rate.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Global Lab Automation Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The major driving factors of Global Lab Automation Market are as follows:

Pressures to Automate in the Clinical Lab

Benefits of lab automation over traditional laboratory settings

Increasing need for automation in different sectors and fields

Growth in geriatric population

Adoption of microbiology is emerging

Flexible and integrated solutions are needed

Shortage in skilled lab personnel in developed countries

The restraining factors of Global Lab Automation Market are as follows:

Lack of planning for technology development

Communication Standards/Indefinite Data Interchange

Automation not a priority for small-medium labs

Survival of small players

Cost is high

Compatibility between the systems in the laboratory is lacking

The Global Lab Automation Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Lab Automation Market is Segmented on the lines of Automation Type Analysis, Product Type Analysis, Application Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Automation Type Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Modular Automation and Total Lab Automation. By Product Type Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Automated Liquid Handling, Micro plate Readers, Software & Informatics, Automate Storage & Retrievals and Others.

By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Genomics Solutions, Proteomic Solutions and Others. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Lab Automation Market, By Equipment and Software

7 Lab Automation Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Drug Discovery

7.2.1 High-Throughput Screening

7.2.2 Compound Weighing and Dissolution

7.2.3 ADME Screening

7.2.4 Other Drug Discovery Applications

7.3 Clinical Diagnostics

7.3.1 Pre-Analytics/Sample Preparation

7.3.2 Sample Distribution, Splitting, and Archiving

7.3.3 Elisa

7.3.4 Other Clinical Diagnostics Applications

7.4 Genomics Solutions

7.4.1 Genotyping

7.4.2 Next-Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation

7.4.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction

7.4.4 DAN/RNA Quantification and Normalization

7.4.5 Other Genomics Solutions

7.5 Proteomics Solutions

7.5.1 Protein Purification and Crystallography

7.5.2 Maldi Plate Spotting

7.6 Other Applications

8 Lab Automation Market, By Type

9 Lab Automation Market, By End User

10 Lab Automation Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Tecan Group Ltd.

12.3 Perkinelmer, Inc.

12.4 Danaher Corporation

12.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.6 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.7 Qiagen N.V.

12.8 Roche Holding AG

12.9 Siemens AG

12.10 Hamilton Robotics, Inc.

12.11 Biomérieux SA

