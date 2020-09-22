Kyphoplasty Market Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Global Kyphoplasty Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 1 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 12.35% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Stryker Corporation, CareFusion Corporation, Osseon LLC., Alphatec Spine, Inc., TAEYEON MEDICAL Co., Ltd., G-21 s.r.l., BMK Global Medical Company, Medtronic, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., SOMATEX, DepuySynthes, Zimmer Holdings Incorporated, Parallax Medical, DFine, Inc., Cook Medical, Inc. andothers. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

Vertebral fracture is one amongst the key medical conditions in economies within the West. Pain and deformity which impact the standard of life, area unit major issues that entail this sort of fracture. Medical care is that the cornerstone of bone body fracture management, excluding neurologic impairment, as well as bed rest, rehabilitation, orthoses, and analgesics. Effectiveness of such treatment modalities is discovered during a majority of patients. Kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty area unit 2 transcutaneous minimally invasive ways for bone augmentation, developed to manage symptomatic fractures while not neurologic impairment, for application of cement into bone body. Kyphoplasty was introduced to assist align the spine and manage kyphotic deformity. It includes inserting associate expansive balloon device (bone tamp) percutaneously into bone body. The inflation of bone with liquid permits correction of spinal curvature and restoration of bone height. The cavity made when inflation is filled by associate injection of polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA).

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Global Kyphoplasty Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Global Kyphoplasty Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Kyphoplasty Market is Segmented on the lines of End User Analysis, Product Type Analysis, Application Analysis and Regional Analysis. By End User Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Hospitals sector, Dental clinics and laboratories sector, Dental research institutes sector and Others sectors. By Product Type Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Balloon, Needle and X-ray Device.

By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Restoring lost vertebral body and Correction of the local kyphosis. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The major driving factors of Global Kyphoplasty Market are as follows:

Increase in ageing population

Advanced methods in fracture stabilization

Minimally invasive surgical procedures

Growing osteoporosis cases

The restraining factors of Global Kyphoplasty Market ­are as follows:

Cement leakage and corresponding damage to surrounding spinal canal and nerves

Traditional techniques are having limitations

Cheap cloned products are a threat in developing economies

