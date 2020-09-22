IV Equipment Market 2020 Global report explores COVID-19 impact, trend, segmentation and opportunities, forecast to 2026

The IV Equipment Market is segmented on the lines of its Product, Application and regional. Basis of Product is segmented into IV Catheters, Administration Sets, Infusion Sets, Securement Devices, Stopcocks and Check Valves, Drip Chambers, Needleless Connectors, Other IV Equipment. Based on Application it covers Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Centres. The IV Equipment Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The IV Equipment Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 14 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6% in the given forecast period.

Intravenous therapy is that the mixture of liquid constituents directly into a vein. Intravenous (IV) means that within vein. Blood vessel infusions are typically observed as drips. The blood vessel route is that the fastest way to deliver fluids and medications everywhere the body.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of IV Equipment Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include ICU Medical, Inc., Smiths Medical, Moog, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Terumo Corporation, and C. R. Bard, Inc. and Others. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The major driving factors of IV Equipment Market are as follows:

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Rising Geriatric Population

Growing range of Surgical Procedures Performed

Rising Demand for mobile Infusion Pumps due to the Growing Home Care Market

Rising range of Needle stick Injuries and Infections

The major restraining factors of IV Equipment Market are as follows:

Patient Safety Risks and medicine Errors related to Infusion Pumps resulting in Product recalls

The IV Equipment Market has been segmented as below:

The IV Equipment Market is Segmented on the lines of Application, Product and Regional Analysis. By Application this market is segmented on the basis of Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care and Ambulatory Care Centres.

By Product this market is segmented on the basis of IV Catheters, Infusion Sets, Securement Devices, Administration Sets, Drip Chambers, Needleless Connectors, Stopcocks and Check Valves and Other IV Equipment. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for IV Equipment Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for IV Equipment Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Markets Covered

1.3 Stakeholders

Research Methodology Report Summary Market Overview IV Equipment Market Analysis, By Product IV Equipment Market Analysis, By Application IV Equipment Market Analysis, By Region Competitive Overview Company Profiles

9.1 Dickinson and Company

9.2 ICU Medical, Inc.

9.3 Baxter International Inc.

9.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG

9.5 Terumo Corporation

9.6 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

9.7 Smiths Medical

9.8 Moog, Inc.

9.9 C. R. Bard, Inc.

