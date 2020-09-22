Personal Lubricants Market Key Vendors Analysis Durex, uberlube, BioFilm, Mayer Laboratories, Sliquid, Trigg Laboratories, Reckitt Benckiser

A report by The Insight Partner’s on the global Personal Lubricants market discusses the growth of the market in great detail. It discusses thoroughly all factors promoting and deterring the market. The report also focuses on the competitive dynamics in the market by monitoring the strengths and weaknesses of prominent contributors and their key products.

Personal lubricants refers to gels or liquids that are used and applied by males or females during sexual intercourse to eliminate friction, reduce pain and enhance pleasure. These lubricants are prominently used to curb vaginal dryness and chaffing and are considered to be the most effective and easiest remedies.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

Global Personal Lubricants market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

Personal lubricants market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing demand of the products to overcome vaginal dryness, and easy availability of these lubricants on online stores. Furthermore, increasing trend for enhancing sexual experience in urban societies is likely to enhance market growth during the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTS:

The global personal lubricants market is segmented on the basis of lubricant type and distribution channel. Based on lubricant type, the market is segmented as water-based, silicone-based, and oil-based. The market on the basis of distribution channel is segmented into e-commerce, drug stores, and others.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Personal Lubricants Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Personal Lubricants market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Personal Lubricants market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

A few leading companies operating in the global Personal Lubricants market are:

1. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

2. Trigg Laboratories

3. Sliquid, LLC

4. Mayer Laboratories, Inc.

5. LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd

6. BioFilm Inc.

7. Church and Dwight Co., Inc.

8. uberlube

9. The Yes Yes Company Ltd.

10. Durex

This report focuses on the global Personal Lubricants market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Personal Lubricants market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

