Intravascular Temperature Management Market To Record Exponential Growth During Projected Timeframe

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the Global market. Key players profiled in the report Zoll Medical Corporation (A Subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation), Stryker Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Smiths Medical, 3M Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gentherm Corporation, The Surgical Company Group, Belmont Instrument Corporation and Biegler GmbH. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Intravascular Temperature Management Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 211.0 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 3.5% in the given forecast period.

The Global Intravascular Temperature Management Market is segmented on the lines of type, application, and regional. Based on type segmentation it covers (Intravascular Warming and Intravascular Cooling). The Global Intravascular Temperature Management Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include the large range of awareness campaigns/conferences organized by each public and private organizations, increasing adoption of patient warming and cooling systems in developing countries, and geographic expansions undertaken by key players in the world intravascular temperature management market.

The Global High Temperature Thermoplastic Market has been segmented as below:

The Global High Temperature Thermoplastic Market is Segmented on the lines of Application, Type, Medical Condition and Geography. By Application this market is segmented on the basis of Perioperative Care, Acute/Critical Care its covers Intensive Care Units, Emergency Rooms, Coronary Care Units, Neurological Care Units, Burn Centers & Catheterization Laboratories. By Type this market is segmented on the basis of Intravascular Warming and Intravascular Cooling.

By Medical Condition this market is segmented on the basis of Cardiac Arrest, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Stroke (Bleeding & Thrombosis), Myocardial Infarction, Fever/Infection and Other Medical Conditions. By Geography this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Major Dynamics for Intravascular Cooling Market:

Preference for Intravascular Cooling Over Surface Cooling

Intravascular Cooling: Advantages

Intravascular Cooling: Adverse Events

Major Dynamics for Intravascular Warming Market:

Technological Advancements

Increasing Awareness on the Complications of Hypothermia

12.1 Zoll Medical Corporation

12.2 Stryker Corporation

12.3 Medtronic PLC

12.4 Smiths Medical

12.5 3M Company

12.6 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.7 Gentherm Corporation

12.8 The Surgical Company Group

12.9 Belmont Instrument Corporation

12.10 Biegler GmbH

