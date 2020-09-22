IntraUterine Contraceptive Devices Market (2020 – 2027) – Growth, Trends, Forecasts | Market Research Engine

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Bayer Healthcare Ag, Dkt International, Egemen International, Melbea Ag., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Actavis Plc., Ocon Medical Ltd., Pregna International Limited, Medical Engineering Corporation Sa, Smb Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 5 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 3.5% in the given forecast period.

The Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market is segmented on the lines of its product type, end user and regional. Based on product type segmentation it covers hormonal IUCD, copper IUCD. Based on end user segmentation it covers hospitals, gynecology clinics, community Healthcare. The Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

Intrauterine contraceptive devices are most generally known as IUDs/IUCDs. These devices are infused into the uterus by specialists and other medicinal professionals to anticipate contraception, by either immobilizing the sperms on their way to the fallopian tubes or by changing the uterine coating, so that the prepared egg can’t be inserted in it. The generally utilized IUCD device is a ‘T’- mold device. The vertical arm has a copper wire wrapped around it, because of which this device is known as Copper T. Also, there are two hued nylon strings at the lower end of the flat arm. The hormone-discharging IUCDs accessible in the market are reasonable for ladies with uncommon necessities. These devices are 99% solid in stopping pregnancy.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market is Segmented on the lines of Product Type Analysis, Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Product Type Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Hormonal IUCD and Copper IUCD.

By Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Hospitals, Gynecology Clinics and Community Healthcare. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The major driving factors of Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market are as follows:

Increasing Rate Of Unplanned Pregnancies

Population Control Policies

Rising Initiatives By The Private Firms And Ngo’s

Favorable Reimbursements

Growing Awareness Of Contraceptive Usage

Growing Funds And Grants For IUCD Devices

Technological Advancements

The restraining factors of Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market are as follows:

Social or religious restrictions common in numerous nations

Threat Of Causing Pelvic Inflammatory Diseases (PID)

Threat Of Ectopic Pregnancy

Constrained access to contraception

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive (Iucd) Devices Market, By Product Type

7 Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive (Iucd) Devices Market, By Geography

8 Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive (Iucd) Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

8.1. GLOBAL IUCD MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

8.2. U.S.IUCD MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

8.3. EUROPE IUCD MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

8.4. APAC IUCD MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

8.5. SOUTH AMERICAIUCD MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

8.6. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA IUCD MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

8.7. MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

8.8. NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT & APPROVALS

8.9. EXPANSIONS

8.10. REGULATORY CHANGES

8.11. PARTNERSHIP AND OTHER STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

9 Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive (Iucd) Devices Market, Company Profiles

9.1. Bayer Healthcare Ag

9.2. Dkt International

9.3. Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd

9.4. Allergen, Plc

9.5. Smb Corporation

9.6. Actavis Plc.

9.7 Ocon Medical Ltd.

9.8 Monalisa Nv

9.9 Medisafe Distribution, Inc

9.10 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

