Intraoperative Imaging Market Size, Share Growth, Trends, Devices, Applications, Competitive Analysis, Industry Expansion Strategies, By 2027

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include General Electric Company (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Brainlab AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), IMRIS Deerfield Imaging (U.S.), NeuroLogica Corporation (U.S.), Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Intraoperative Imaging Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 2.0 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5% in the given forecast period.

The Intraoperative Imaging Market is segmented on the lines of its product, application and regional. Based on product segmentation it covers Mobile C-arms, Intraoperative CT, Intraoperative MRI, Intraoperative Ultrasound. Based on application segmentation it covers Neurosurgery, Orthopedic and Trauma Surgery, Spine Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery Other Applications (Urological Surgery, Gastroenterological Surgery, ENT Surgery and Maxillofacial Surgery). The Intraoperative Imaging Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Intraoperative Imaging Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Our world is full of amazing things and one of the greatest things of all the creations is the man himself. The human body is made of complex nervous system and to know the details of every section of the body Intraoperative Imaging (IOI) system is used. It’s a recent concept that has been used by many medical practitioners for dealing complex surgeries. Intraoperative imaging systems help in performing surgeries through image guidance. It is direction used for real-time imaging to detect the surgery target and thus assist in rigorous control and monitoring of the surgical processes. The main advantages of IOI system include increase in safety while performing surgeries and lessening in potential outcomes of having numerous surgeries. Globally leading medical research institutes are also taking interest towards development of advanced imaging technologies.

The Intraoperative Imaging Market has been segmented as below:

The Intraoperative Imaging Market is Segmented on the lines of Product Analysis, Application Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Product Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Mobile C-arms, Intraoperative CT, Intraoperative MRI and Intraoperative Ultrasound.

By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Neurosurgery, Orthopedic and Trauma Surgery, Spine Surgery and Cardiovascular Surgery Other Applications (Urological Surgery, Gastroenterological Surgery, ENT Surgery and Maxillofacial Surgery).By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Intraoperative Imaging Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Intraoperative Imaging Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Intraoperative Imaging Market are as follows:

Increasing geriatric population and development in occurrence of chronic diseases

Growing preference for minimally invasive procedures

Requirement of superior imaging in orthopedic & neurological procedures

Globally emerging markets

The restraining factors of Intraoperative Imaging Market are as follows:

Expensive of intraoperative imaging systems

Survival in the cut throat competition of New Entrants and Small Players

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.2 Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures

5.2.1.3 Requirement of Superior Imaging in Orthopedic & Neurological Procedures

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Intraoperative Imaging Systems

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Survival of New Entrants and Small Players

6 Intraoperative Imaging Market, By Product

7 Intraoperative Imaging Market, By Application

8 Intraoperative Imaging Market, By End User

9 Intraoperative Imaging Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 General Electric Company

11.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.4 Siemens AG

11.5 Medtronic

11.6 Ziehm Imaging GmbH

11.7 Imris Inc. (Deerfield Imaging)

11.8 Toshiba Corporation

11.9 Shimadzu Corporation

11.10 Brainlab AG

11.11 Neurologica Corporation

