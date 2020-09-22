Intracranial Pressure Monitor Market –Industry Insights, Drivers, Top Trends, Global Analysis And Forecast to 2027

FYI, You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Intracranial Pressure Monitor Market Size By Application (Traumatic Brain Injury, Intracerebral Haemorrhage, Meningitis), By Product (Accessories, Kits, Monitor, Probes), By End Users (Hospitals, Home, Other End Users, Other End Users), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2020-2025.

Intracranial pressure monitoring uses a tool which is positioned inside the top. After placing it the monitor will monitor the pressure within the skull or head and sends measurement, quantity and size to a recording device. Intracranial pressure (ICP) monitor discusses to a medical device that’s placed inside the brain and is employed to live pressure inside the brain. Intracranial pressure monitors sense the pressure inside the skull and send recordings to the recorder for better analysation.

This test is done in cases with severe head injury or if there’s some brain or nervous disease. Intracranial pressure monitoring is completed to get rid of tumour if any or to see for any vessel injury post-surgery, which can cause swelling if left untreated. Intracranial pressure monitors market is growing at a big rate due to growing prevalence of brain injury or brain or nervous disease cases. Furthermore, growing awareness and technological advancements within the field are driving the international marketplace for intracranial pressure monitors.

The global Intracranial Pressure Monitor market is segregated on the basis of Application as Traumatic Brain Injury, Intracerebral Haemorrhage, and Meningitis. Based on Product the global Intracranial Pressure Monitor market is segmented in Accessories, Kits, Monitor, and Probes. Based on End Users the global Intracranial Pressure Monitor market is segmented in Hospitals, Home and Other End Users.

The global Intracranial Pressure Monitor market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Intracranial Pressure Monitor market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

DePuy Synthes, Focus Medical Group Inc, Headsense Medical Inc, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Linet, Medtronic, Raumedic, Sophysa, Spiegelberg Gmbh, Vittamed, and others are among the major players in the global Intracranial Pressure Monitor market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. Intracranial Pressure Monitor Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Traumatic Brain Injury

5.2.1 Market Overview

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Intracerebral Hemorrhage

5.3.1 Market Overview

5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.4 Meningitis

5.4.1 Market Overview

5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

6. Intracranial Pressure Monitor Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Accessories

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Kits

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Monitor

6.4.1 Market Overview

6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.5 Probes

6.5.1 Market Overview

6.5.2 Market Size and Forecast

7. Intracranial Pressure Monitor Market, By End Users

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Home

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Other End Users

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

8. Intracranial Pressure Monitor Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 North America Intracranial Pressure Monitor, By Application

8.2.2 North America Intracranial Pressure Monitor, By Product

8.2.3 North America Intracranial Pressure Monitor, By End Users

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Europe Intracranial Pressure Monitor, By Application

8.3.2 Europe Intracranial Pressure Monitor, By Product

8.3.3 Europe Intracranial Pressure Monitor, By End Users

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Intracranial Pressure Monitor, By Application

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Intracranial Pressure Monitor, By Product

8.4.3 Asia-Pacific Intracranial Pressure Monitor, By End Users

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Rest of the World Intracranial Pressure Monitor, By Application

8.5.2 Rest of the World Intracranial Pressure Monitor, By Product

8.5.3 Rest of the World Intracranial Pressure Monitor, By End Users

9. Competitive Insights

9.1 Key Insights

9.2 Company Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Outlook

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.3.2 New Product Development

9.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

9.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

9.3.5 Others

10. Company Profiles

(Overview, Key Financials, Recent Developments, Product and Service Offering)

10.1 DePuy Synthes

10.2 Focus Medical Group Inc

10.3 Headsense Medical Inc

10.4 Integra Lifesciences Corporation

10.5 Linet

10.6 Medtronic

10.7 Raumedic

10.8 Sophysa

10.9 Spiegelberg Gmbh

10.10 Vittamed

10.11 Covidien Ltd.

10.12 Compumedics, Ltd.

10.13 Natus Medical, Inc.

10.14 Integra Life Sciences Corporation

