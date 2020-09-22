Interventional Radiology Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2025

The Interventional Radiology Market is segmented on the lines of its product, procedure, application and regional. Based on product segmentation it covers MRI system, ultrasound imaging system, ct scanner, angiography system, fluoroscopy system, biopsy system, other products. Based on procedure segmentation it covers angiography, angioplasty, embolization, biopsy, vertebroplasty, thrombolysis, nephrostomy, lacement, other procedures. Based on application segmentation it covers oncology, cardiology, urology & nephrology, gastroenterology, other applications. The Interventional Radiology Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The Interventional Radiology Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 26.5 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.5% in the given forecast period.

You Can Find Full Report @: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/interventional-radiology-market

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Siemens AG) (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Toshiba Corporation) (Japan), GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (U.K.), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.) (Japan), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan Hologic), Inc. (U.S.), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), Samsung Medison (South Korea), and Esaote S.p.A (Italy).Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Interventional Radiology Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

New Interventional Radiology Technologies Bring a Host of Global Competitive Market Issues to Bear Interventional radiology, which utilizes conventional imaging instruments, for example, MRIs and X-rays to perform insignificantly obtrusive systems, will see noteworthy market development as the applications for the innovation increments. Directly interventional radiology offers a few focal points shorter recovery period, reduced hospitalization time, more prominent patient comfort, and high cost savings. These exams frequently reduce the requirement & need for patients to experience more obtrusive and costly techniques. The developing advancements in this field, for example, 3-D imaging, image fusion and hybrid modalities, should increase expansion of this market even further.

The restraining factors of Interventional Radiology Market are as follows:

Danger of high radiation exposure to limit the use of ct scanners

Entry Barriers for New Players

Reduction in Hospital Budget

Lack of helium – a major concern for MRI manufacturers and healthcare facilities

Adoption of Refurbished Interventional Radiology Systems is increasing

The major driving factors of Interventional Radiology Market are as follows:

Growing incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases

Rising demand for minimally invasive method

Emerging markets

New improved technological advancements in interventional radiology devices

The Interventional Radiology Market has been segmented as below:

The Interventional Radiology Market is Segmented on the lines of Product Analysis, Procedures Analysis, Application Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Product Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of MRI System, Ultrasound Imaging System, CT Scanner, Angiography System, Fluoroscopy System, Biopsy System and Other Products. By Procedures Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Angiography, Angioplasty, Embolization, Biopsy, Vertebroplasty, Thrombolysis, Nephrostomy Placement and Other Procedures.

By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Oncology, Cardiology, Urology & Nephrology, Gastroenterology and Other Applications. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Interventional Radiology Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Interventional Radiology Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/interventional-radiology-market

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 KEY TAKE AWAYS

1.2 REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.3 MARKETS COVERED

1.4 STAKEHOLDERS

1.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.5.1 MARKET SIZE

1.5.2 MARKET SHARE

1.5.3 KEY DATA POINTS FROM SECONDARY SOURCES

1.5.4 KEY DATA POINTS FROM PRIMARY SOURCES

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Industry Insights

6 Market Overview

7 Interventional Radiology Market, By Product

8 Interventional Radiology Market, By Procedure

9 Interventional Radiology Market, By Application

10 Interventional Radiology Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profile

12.1 Introduction

12.2 GE Healthcare (A Fully Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

12.3 Siemens AG

12.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.5 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Toshiba Corporation)

12.6 Hitachi Medical Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.)

12.7 Carestream Health

12.8 Esaote S.P.A.

12.9 Hologic Inc.

12.10 Shimadzu Corporation

12.11 Samsung Medison

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Liquid Biopsy Market is Projected to Reach US$ 2 Billion by 2022

Lung Cancer Surgery Market is Supposed to Reach US$ 30 Billion by 2022

Medical Robotic Systems Market Expected To Be Worth US$ 5.00 Billion by 2024

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/