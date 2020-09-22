Insulin Delivery Devices Market research gain impetus due to the growing demand over (2020 – 2027)

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Animas Corporation (U.S.), Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi (France), Biocon Ltd. (India), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), and Insulet Corporation (U.S.). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 21.0 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 9% in the given forecast period.

You Can Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/insulin-delivery-devices-market

The Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market is segmented on the lines of its end user, type and regional. Based on end user segmentation it covers patients/homecare, hospitals & clinics. Based on type segmentation it covers pens, pumps, pen needless, syringes and other devices. The Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

Insulin, a glucose managing hormone, assumes a key part in the whole treatment of diabetes. Insulin is in charge of the support of sugar levels in the body and aides in the best possible execution of all physiological and cell exercises. The significant drivers in the market incorporate ideal repayment situation and government bolster in selected economies, innovative advancements in insulin delivery devices, and increasing diabetic populace, unhealthy lifestyles and obesity. Obesity is accepted to be a main cause for the advancement of diabetes in people. Subsequently, the huge populace burdened with diabetes is driving the market for insulin delivery devices. A couple of the significant patterns in the worldwide insulin delivery devices market are artificial pancreas and home infusion treatment. Cost-intensive insulin will however remain a noteworthy test to the market development. Besides, complexity and dangers related with the delivery of insulin are likewise predicted to control the interest for insulin delivery devices.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market are as follows:

Increase diabetic patients

Development of technological advancements in insulin delivery devices

Favorable reimbursement environment and government support in selected countries

Conferences, meetings, and congresses to create awareness about insulin delivery devices

The restraining factors of Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market are as follows:

Reimbursement structure in developing countries is very poor

Needle anxiety in patients to affect the growth of the pen needles and syringes market

Oral insulin as an alternative drug delivery method

Issues associated with the reuse of pen needles and infusion sets

Shortage of Endocrinologists

The Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market is Segmented on the lines of End User Analysis, Type Analysis and Regional Analysis. By End User Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Patients/Homecare sector and Hospitals & Clinics sector.

By Type Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Pens its covers Reusable Pens & Disposable Pens. Pumps its covers External/Tethered Pumps & Patch Pumps. Pen Needles its covers Standard Pen Needles & Safety Pen Needles. Syringes and Other Devices. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world.

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/insulin-delivery-devices-market

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Insulin Delivery Devices Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pens

6.2.1 Reusable Insulin Pens

6.2.2 Disposable Insulin Pens

6.3 Insulin Pumps

6.3.1 External/Tethered Pumps

6.3.2 Patch Pumps

6.4 Pen Needles

6.4.1 Standard Pen Needles

6.4.2 Safety Pen Needles

6.5 Insulin Syringes

6.6 Other Insulin Delivery Devices

7 Insulin Delivery Devices Market, By End User

8 Insulin Delivery Devices Market, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

10.3 Novo Nordisk A/S

10.4 Medtronic PLC

10.5 Sanofi

10.6 ELI Lilly and Company

10.7 Ypsomed Holding AG

10.8 Animas Corporation (Johnson and Johnson)

10.9 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

10.10 Insulet Corporation

10.11 Biocon Limited

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Interventional Radiology Market is Determined to Cross US$ 23.00 Billion by 2024

Infusion Pump Market is Forecast to Cross US$ 49 Billion By 2025

Intraoperative Imaging Market is Projected to Reach US$ 2 Billion by 2022

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/