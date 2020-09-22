Infusion Pump Market 2020 Global report explores COVID-19 impact, trend, segmentation and opportunities, forecast to 2026

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Medtronic Plc., Pfizer (Hospira) Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Ltd., Braun Melsungen AG., Smiths Medical, CareFusion Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, MOOG Inc., and Terumo Corporation Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Infusion Pump Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 49 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5% in the given forecast period.

The Global Infusion Pump Market is segmented on the lines of its product, application, end user and regional. Based on product segmentation it covers syringe pumps, ambulatory pumps, volumetric pumps, implantable pumps, insulin pumps, enteral pumps, patient-controlled analgesia pump, pump accessories. Based on application segmentation it covers chemo therapy/oncology, pediatrics/neonatology, analgesia, gastroenterology, hematology, diabetes. Based on end user segmentation it covers hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, home care, clinics, others. The Global Infusion Pump Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

Infusion pumps are an external devices used in the healthcare field to deliver the medication, nutrients, liquids and fluids to the patient’s body in accurate amount and controlled manner through intravenous, subcutaneous and arterial routs. Medications like pain relievers, insulin and fluids, chemotherapy drugs are generally given through infusion pumps as the patients using this drug need correct and accurate conditional dose. From couple of decades chronic diseases are on raising side and now it has reached at an alarming stage where lot of research and development has to be done for the patient to recover at an early stage. Infusion pumps plays important role in delivering accurate medications in disorders like chemotherapy, diabetic.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Global Infusion Pump Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Global Infusion Pump Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Infusion Pump Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The Global Infusion Pump Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Infusion Pump Market is Segmented on the lines of End User Analysis, Product Analysis, Application Analysis and Regional Analysis. By End User Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Hospitals sector its covers 500+ beds, 200–400 beds & less than 200 beds. Ambulatory Surgical Centers sector its covers Home care, Clinics & Others. By Product Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Syringe pumps, Ambulatory pumps, Volumetric pumps its covers Peristaltic Pumps & Cassette/Piston Pumps. Implantable pumps, Insulin pumps, Enteral pumps, Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pump and Pump Accessories.

By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Chemo Therapy/Oncology, Pediatrics/Neonatology, Analgesia, Gastroenterology, Hematology and Diabetes. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The major driving factors of Global Infusion Pump Market are as follows:

Rapid growing in the geriatric population

New wireless technological advancements using infusion pump market

New innovation for smaller and smarter pumps

Increase the demand for insulin infusion pumps

Number of growing Surgical Procedures Performed

The restraining factors of Global Infusion Pump Market are as follows:

Vast number of product recalls

Due to Medication Errors and Lack of Wireless Connectivity in Most Hospitals Incidence is Increasing

Recalls due to FDA mandates

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Ambulatory Infusion Pump

5.2.1.2 Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Along With the Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population

5.2.1.3 Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Performed

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Patient Safety Risks and Medication Errors Associated With Infusion Pump Leading to Product Recalls

5.2.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirements for New Products

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Infusion Pump in Developing Economies

5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of Specialty Infusion Systems

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Incidence of Medication Errors and Lack of Wireless Connectivity in Most Hospitals

6 Industry Insights

7 Infusion Pump Market, By Product

8 Infusion Pump Market, By Application

9 Global Infusion Pump Market, By End User

10 Global Infusion Pump Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

12.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG

12.4 Baxter International Inc.

12.5 Fresenius Se & Co. KGaA

12.6 Pfizer Inc.

12.7 Johnson & Johnson

12.8 Medtronic PLC

12.9 Moog Inc.

12.10 Smiths Medical (A Division of Smiths Group PLC)

12.11 Terumo Corporation

12.12 Roche Diagnostics

