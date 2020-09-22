Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market (2020 – 2027) – Growth, Trends, Forecasts | Market Research Engine

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Becton Dickinson & Company, Cepheid Inc., Abbott Laboratories, BioMerieux, Hologic Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Affymetrix, Alere Inc., and DiaSorin others. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 20 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5% in the given forecast period.

The Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is segmented on the lines of its technology, product, application, End-user and regional. Based on product Analysis segmentation it covers Instruments & Analyzers, Assays and Reagents and Services & Software. Based on technology it covers Traditional Diagnostic Techniques and Molecular diagnostics. Based on End user it covers Hospitals Laboratories, Reference Labs, Physician office Labs, Academics (Academic Medical Centers/Research Labs, University Labs) and others (Blood Banks, Local Public Health Laboratories, Home Health Agencies, Nursing Homes, Point of Care, Self-Testing). Based on application segmentation it covers Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Aids, Tuberculosis (TB), Chlamydia Trachomatis and Neisseria Gonorrhoeae (CT/NG), Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Infection, Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Hospital Acquired Infection and Others (Influenza, Ebola, Typhoid, Malaria, Dengue). Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Infectious disease medicine is method of distinctive the presence of foreign antigen/organism with the assistance of assorted diagnostic tools. Communicable disease conditions area unit extremely current in below developed regions because of lack of awareness for private hygiene, lowest aid expenditures and absence of economical physician services. The high incidence of infectious diseases across rising economies formulate a significant share in overall market. This has grabbed the attention of in vitro diagnostic device manufactures to invest into rising economies. These corporations area unit taking efforts to develop and commercialize price effective tools for the communicable disease designation. Presently, the gold standard tests available for microorganism infections and sexually transmitted illness designation have major market share. However, these test are expected to replace by molecular techniques in future.

The restraining factors of Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market ­are as follows:

Rising Healthcare Costs Limits the Usage of Novel Infectious Disease Diagnostic Techniques

Complex Regulatory Framework to Delay Approvals of New Diagnostic Tests

The major driving factors of Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market are as follows:

High Prevalence Rate of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Growth of Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Slow Turnaround Time of the Current Diagnostic Cycle Has Created Demand for Rapid Diagnostic Procedures

The Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is Segmented on the lines of End-User Analysis, Product Analysis, Application Analysis, Technology Analysis and Regional Analysis. By End-User Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Hospitals Laboratories sector, Reference Labs sector, Physician office Labs sector, Academics (Academic Medical Centers/Research Labs, University Labs) sector and Others (Blood Banks, Local Public Health Laboratories, Home Health Agencies, Nursing Homes, Point of Care, Self-Testing) sector. By Product Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Instruments & Analyzers, Consumables, Assays and Reagents and Services & Software.

By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Aids, Tuberculosis (TB), Chlamydia Trachomatis and Neisseria Gonorrhoeae (CT/NG), Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Infection, Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Hospital Acquired Infection and Others (Influenza, Ebola, Typhoid, Malaria, Dengue). By Technology Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Traditional Diagnostic Techniques, Immunodiagnostics, Microscopy, Biochemical Characterization, Molecular Diagnostics, PCR, INAAT, Hybridization, DNA Sequencing & NGS, Microarray and Others. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

