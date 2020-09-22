Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market –Industry Insights, Drivers, Top Trends, Global Analysis And Forecast to 2027

The Global Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 30.0 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 8% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Siemens AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland),Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux SA (France) Sysmex Corporation, Alere Inc., , and.Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The immunoassay is a biochemical test which is utilized to quantify the existence of small molecules in a solution. This bio logical technique has been broadly utilized as a part of different pharmaceutical examinations, for example, helpful medication checking, analysis of sicknesses, bioequivalence studies in drug discovery among others. Different regular advances utilized by immunoassays incorporate catalyst connected fluorescence, immunofluorescence, chemiluminescent immunoassay, compound connected immunosorbent examine (ELISA), radioimmunoassay and other comparative methods.

The Global Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market is Segmented on the lines of End User Analysis, Product and Service Analysis, Technology Analysis, Application Analysis and Regional Analysis. By End User Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Hospitals sector, Clinical Laboratories sector, Blood Banks sector, Research & Academic Laboratories sector, Pharmaceutical Companies, CROs, and Biotechnology Companies sector and Other End Users sector. By Product and Service Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Reagents & Kits its covers Reagents & Kits, by Type likes Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Rapid Test Reagents, Western Blot Reagents, ELISPOT Reagents, RIA Reagents & PCR Reagents. Analyzers its covers Analyzers, By Purchase Mode likes Reagent Rental Purchase & Outright Purchase. Analyzers, By Type likes Open-ended Systems, Closed-ended Systems & Software and Services.

By Technology Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of ELISA its covers By Platform likes Chemiluminescence Immunoassays (CLIA), Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIA) & Colorimetric Immunoassays (CI). By Type likes First Generation, Second Generation, Third Generation & Fourth Generation and above. Rapid Tests, Western Blot, ELISPOT, Radio immunoassays (RIA) and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR). By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Infectious Diseases, Endocrinology, Bone And Mineral Disorders, Oncology, Cardiology, Hematology And Blood Screening, Autoimmune Diseases, Toxicology and Neonatal Screening. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Global Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market are as follows:

Rapid Analysis and cost effectiveness

In Oncology Use of Immunoassay is extensive

Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Sector

Innovative technological advancements

Multiplex Assay and point of care testing

Developing countries

The restraining factors of Global Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market are as follows:

Manufacturers are facing pricing pressure

Detection Limit of Immunoassay is low

Stringent rules and regulations

Various government are implementing excise duties

Lack of access and awareness about the techniquesand instruments used

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Immunoassay Market, By Technology

7 Immunoassay Market, By Product and Service

8 Immunoassay Market, By Application

9 Immunoassay Market, By End User

10 Immunoassay Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

12.3 Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

12.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.5 Siemens AG

12.6 Sysmex Corporation

12.7 Biomérieux Sa

12.8 Alere Inc.

12.9 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.10 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

12.11 Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

