Parking Management Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2027 with top key players like Flowbird Group,Indigo Parking Service,ParkMobile,Passport Inc.,Siemens AG

The global parking management market is expected to grow to US$ 58.5 Bn by 2027 from US$ 37.6 Bn in 2017.

As per ACEA (European Automobile Manufacturers Associations), parking management refers to the adoption of various strategies and subsequently technology-enabled solutions that facilitate in efficient use of parking resources. Further, the effective implementation of the strategy results in the reduced number of parking space required by the facility based on the strategy adopted thereby providing long-term economic, social, and environmental benefits to the end-user. The parking management market is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 4.8% from 2019 to 2027.

The parking management market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of a significant number of players in each country coupled with multiple players with small and regional presence. The commonly available parking solutions in parking management market are access control, ANPR, parking security & surveillance, parking reservation and valet parking, and fee enforcement among other parking management solutions.

Moreover, the increasing number of registered passenger vehicles along with limited parking space availability across important cities has led to the surge in demand for efficient parking management market in the past few years. Subsequently, the leading end-users of parking management such as airports, government & municipals, universities, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, and commercial complexes among other end-users have witnessed a significant increase the parking management market in the coming years.

Also, among on-street parking especially in metro cities has attributed in a considerable collection of revenue generated through parking violation and parking fees which is effectively utilized for providing essential utilities to the public. Factors such as increasing rate of infrastructure development coupled with the growing purchasing power of the individuals have significantly increased the demand for improving the vehicle mobility at major popular commercial hubs in developed as well as developing countries.

Some of the key players of Parking Management Market:

Flowbird Group,Indigo Parking Service,ParkMobile,Passport Inc.,Siemens AG,Smart Parking Ltd.,Streetline,Swarco,T2 Systems,Tiba Parking

