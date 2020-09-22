Chronic Total Occlusion Market Will Likely To Expand At A Steady Cagr Of 8.1% By 2025 | ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.,SoundBite Medical Solutions,Integer Holdings Corporation

In the report the chronic total occlusion market, the market is expected to reach US$ 516.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 280.7 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017-2025.

The chronic total occlusion market is driven by the driving factor such as increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures is likely to drive the market in the coming years. A minimally invasive medical procedure is generally carried out by entering the device in body through the skin or through a body cavity or anatomical opening, but with the smallest damage possible to these structures. Minimally invasive surgeries are being performed widely during the recent years. In the last few years, remarkable development has been made in the field of cardiovascular disease treatment. However, these complex medical procedures require a combination of rich experience and technical skills.

Chronic total occlusion percutaneous coronary intervention is a minimally invasive technique for people with chronic total occlusion (CTO). With CTO, one or both of the coronary arteries becomes completely blocked. Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) has the advantages which include less tissue injury, reduced pain, faster oral intake, smaller hospitalization and better cosmetic appearance when compared with open surgery. The benefits as well as the accuracy being offered by minimally invasive surgeries are expected to drive the market for chronic total occlusion.

The chronic total occlusion market as per the equipment the segment is segmented as micro catheters, guide wires, crossing devices, and re-entry devices. Guidewires segment led the market for chronic total occlusion in 2017 by equipment, contributing a market share of 41.9% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 to account for a market share of 43.5% of the overall revenue generated in 2025. The guide wires are considered by their steerability, pushability, torque and opacity. Guidewires acts as a guide that larger catheters can rapidly follow for easier delivery to the treatment site. Owing to these factors the guidewires is expected to be the fastest growing market in the coming near future.

Some of the key players of Chronic Total Occlusion Market:

ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.,SoundBite Medical Solutions,Integer Holdings Corporation,Baylis Medical Company, Inc.,SPECTRANETICS,C. R. Bard, Inc.,Boston Scientific Corporation,Medtronic,Terumo Corporation,Cordis,Abbott

