Managed Print Services Market Leading Players Envisioned By Analysts Forecast 2025 with top key players: Xerox, HP Inc., Ricoh Company, Ltd., Lexmark International, Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc

Managed print services are services offered by an external provider to manage or optimize a company’s document output. The main components provided are needs assessment, selective or general replacement of hardware, and the service, parts, and supplies needed to operate the new or existing hardware. The provider also tracks how the printer, copier, fax, and MFP fleet is being used, the problems, and the user’s satisfaction. Managed Print Services (MPS) help the organizations to save costs, ease printer maintenance, provide control on printer resources, and provide insights on printer utilization.

Rise in adoption of big data solutions, initiatives to decrease paper wastage in the workplace, reduced cost of operation, improved productivity and flexibility to match custom requirements and surge in information security are the factors that drive the growth of the market. However, new and strategic partnerships & agreements and recurring cost act as major deterrents to the market growth. Furthermore, increase in print security spending and rise in adoption of cloud MPS is believed to create significant demand for the managed print services market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Print Management

– Device Management

– Discovery and Design

– Document Imaging

BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

– Hybrid Cloud

– On-Premise

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Large Enterprises

– Medium Enterprises

– Small Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– BFSI

– Government

– Healthcare

– Education

– Industrial Manufacturing

– Retail

– Food & Beverages

– IT & Telecom

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Singapore

o Rest of APAC

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Xerox

– HP Inc.

– Ricoh Company, Ltd.

– Lexmark International, Inc.

– Konica Minolta, Inc.

– Canon Inc.

– Kyocera Document Solutions

– Sharp Electronics

– Toshiba

– ARC Document Solutions.