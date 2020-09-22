North America Photo Editing Software Market 2020 Astonishing Growth in Worldwide with major key players Adobe,  Corel Corporation, CyberLink Corp, DXO, INMAGINE GROUP, Phase One A/S, Serif (Europe) Ltd

The photo editing software market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 194.7 million in 2019 to US$ 292.9 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Virtual reality is an emerging technology that was initially aimed at gamers; however, the potential of this technology is now being explored in various other applications. For instance, the use of VR images in social media platforms and online content creation is growing at an impressive pace from past few years. The rising demand for immersive content and experiences by customers is the key factor for the adoption of VR (360 degree) images in various industries. 360 VR photography, 360 spherical photography, and 360 panoramic photography are among the common names used for such photography. The demand for equipment and cameras capable of taking 360-degree images is also growing among prosumer and professional photographers. Real estate, hotels & resorts, businesses, online content & social media are among the key markets for VR photos. To enhance the appearance of VR/360-degree photos, there is a demand for photo editing software capable of editing such photos.

Key Players:

Adobe

Corel Corporation

CyberLink Corp

DXO

INMAGINE GROUP

Phase One A/S

Serif (Europe) Ltd

Photo editing is being widely used by professionals and commercial users in industries such as fashion, news & media, social media, and entertainment for various purposes including marketing, and advertising, among others. A photo editing software provides users with various tools to enhance visual excellence of a photo such as facial recognition which is based on AI technology.

AI and its applications have been growing tremendously over the past few years in various industry verticals. AI is being utilized in numerous sectors ranging from retail, food & beverages, automotive to consumer electronics. Photo editing software market players are gaining a huge scope by using AI to offer enhanced capabilities in their software products. The integration of AI capabilities in photo editing software offers a huge growth potential for the players in the photo editing software market and it is anticipated to drive the future growth of the market from 2020 to 2027.

