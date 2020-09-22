North America Smart Clothing Market 2020 Booming Worldwide With Eminent Key Players Carre Technologies Inc, Sensoria Inc.,  Under Armour, Inc., WEARABLE X, Jabil Inc., Siren Care, Inc., Google LLC

The smart clothing market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 491.84 million in 2019 to US$ 2,438.87 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in demand for smart upper wear, such as smart shirts, jackets, and vests, is creating growth opportunities for the North America smart clothing market. A smart shirt can provide biometric data, such as heart rate, respiratory rate, and muscle activity, which are used professionally to optimize performance and workout plans. Data is captured and sent to all the companion apps, providing insights on a variety of sporty metrics, including intensity and recovery, calories burned, and fatigue level, and quality of sleep. Hence, increasing use of smart upper wear in various end-use industries, such as healthcare, military, sports, and defense, is driving the growth of the market in North America. Furthermore, increasing trend of smart clothing in fashion industry is expected to positively influence the smart clothing market in North America.

Key Players:

Carre Technologies Inc. (Hexoskin)

Sensoria Inc.

Under Armour, Inc.

WEARABLE X

Jabil Inc.

Siren Care, Inc.

Google LLC

The overall North America smart clothing market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America smart clothing market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.

Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America smart clothing market. Carre Technologies Inc. (Hexoskin); Google LLC; Jabil Inc.; Sensoria Inc.; Siren Care, Inc.; Wearable X; and Under Armour, Inc. are among a few players operating in the North America smart clothing market.

Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Smart Clothing Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the global market. The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Smart Clothing Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the end users in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the global market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Smart Clothing Market. The report on the Global Smart Clothing Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Reasons for Buying Smart Clothing Market Report:

The report performs an analysis of the dynamic competitive landscape that can help the reader/client move ahead in the global market.

It also presents an in-depth view of different factors driving or restraining the growth of the global market.

The Global Smart Clothing Market report provides a five-year forecast derived on the basis of the potential growth of the market.

It helps formulate profitable business decisions by offering thorough insights into the global market and by creating a comprehensive analysis of pivotal market segments and subsegments.

