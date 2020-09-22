Hybrid Imaging System Market Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The global Hybrid Imaging System market is segregated on the basis of Type as PET/CT, SPECT/CT, and PET/MRI. Based on Application the global Hybrid Imaging System market is segmented in Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers.

The global Hybrid Imaging System market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Hybrid Imaging System market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Hybrid Imaging is the fusion of two or additional imaging technologies into one new kind of imaging. The image obtained with a hybrid imaging system is additional powerful in terms of accuracy instead of the mix of 2 individual images. Along with depicting the anatomy, hybrid imaging additionally permits to envision the molecular processes in vivo within their larger anatomic content. The technologies in hybrid imaging include ultrasonography, magnetic resonance imagining (MRI), (CT) and positron emission tomography (PET). The fusion of those technologies has given rise to hybrid imaging systems. The hybrid of PET/CT was introduced in 2001, and SPECT/CT was introduced in 2003. PET/MRI is additionally an available hybrid imaging system, however not used widely. Each hybrid imaging techniques PET/CT and SPECT/CT have good relevance in clinical and pre-clinical practice. Hybrid imaging scans offer a patient to be stationed within the same place for each scans. Variations in involuntary movements of the interior organ are be decreased in hybrid imaging systems. With the evolution of hybrid imaging systems, the time needed for scanning has reduced. Usually, the required time with standalone imaging systems is an hour or maybe more, however with hybrid imaging systems the scanning time has reduced up to twenty-five minutes to half an hour.

Rising importance of combination analysis of anatomic and molecular information within the designation of diseases is additionally a driver within the growth of hybrid imaging technique. Trying ahead the advantages of hybrid imaging and its rising use within the diagnosis, the realm of growth is the combination hybrid imaging of PET or SPECT with imaging. High prevalence of chronic diseases, growing awareness about early diagnosis and increase the quantity of diagnostic procedures are the driving factors for the expansion of hybrid imaging system market. A number of the restraining factors for the expansion of hybrid imaging system is site accreditation, technologist training, physician training and involvement of high value for procedure among the underprivileged population.

Competitive Rivalry

Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd, Atlantis Worldwide, Shared Imaging, Amber Diagnostic Inc and others are among the major players in the global Hybrid Imaging System market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Hybrid Imaging System Market has been segmented as below:

The Hybrid Imaging System Market is segmented on the lines of Hybrid Imaging System Market, By Type, Hybrid Imaging System Market, By Application, Hybrid Imaging System Market, By Region and Hybrid Imaging System Market, By Company.

Hybrid Imaging System Market, By Type this market is segmented on the basis of PET/CT, SPECT/CT and PET/MRI. Hybrid Imaging System Market, By Application this market is segmented on the basis of Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers. Hybrid Imaging System Market, By Region this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Hybrid Imaging System Market, By Company this market is segmented on the basis of Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd, Atlantis Worldwide, Shared Imaging and Amber Diagnostic Inc.

The report covers:

Global Hybrid Imaging System market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Hybrid Imaging System market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Hybrid Imaging System market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Hybrid Imaging System market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Hybrid Imaging System market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd, Atlantis Worldwide, Shared Imaging, Amber Diagnostic Inc and others.

