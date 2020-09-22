Hospitals and Hospital Casting and Splinting Products Market 2020 Global report explores COVID-19 impact, trend, segmentation and opportunities, forecast to 2026

An orthopedic cast, is a shell, made from plaster or fiberglass, encasing a limb to stabilize and hold broken bone (or bones), in place until healing is complete. A splint is a device used for support or immobilization of a limb or the spine. It can be used in multiple situations, including temporary immobilization of potentially broken bones or damaged joints and support for joints during activity.
Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Hospitals and Hospital Casting and Splinting Products Market Size By Type (Casting, Splinting), By Application (Fracture, Musculoskeletal Injuries), By End-User (Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Over the Counter (OTC), E-Commerce), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024.”
Increase in the number of sports and fitness activities, adventure sports related injuries, and transit accidents, rising incidence of musculoskeletal conditions, rising senescent population and product innovations, further augment the growth of OTC Casting and Splinting Products Market.
The global Hospitals and Hospital Casting and Splinting Products market is segregated on the basis of Type as Casting and Splinting. Based on Application the global Hospitals and Hospital Casting and Splinting Products market is segmented in Fracture and Musculoskeletal Injuries. Based on End-User the global Hospitals and Hospital Casting and Splinting Products market is segmented in Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Over the Counter (OTC), and E-Commerce.
The global Hospitals and Hospital Casting and Splinting Products market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Hospitals and Hospital Casting and Splinting Products market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
Competitive Rivalry
DJO Global, 3M Company, Bauerfeind, DeRoyal, Medi GmbH & Co., Zimmer, Lohmann & Rauscher, ORTEC, BSN Medical, Tynor Orthotics, and others are among the major players in the global Hospitals and Hospital Casting and Splinting Products market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.
The Hospitals and Hospital Casting and Splinting Products Market has been segmented as below:
Hospitals and Hospital Casting and Splinting Products Market, By Type
- Casting
- Splinting
Hospitals and Hospital Casting and Splinting Products Market, By Application
- Fracture
- Musculoskeletal Injuries
Hospitals and Hospital Casting and Splinting Products Market, By End-User
- Orthopedic Clinics
- Hospitals
- Over the Counter (OTC)
- E-Commerce
Hospitals and Hospital Casting and Splinting Products Market, By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Hospitals and Hospital Casting and Splinting Products Market, By Company
- DJO Global
- 3M Company
- Bauerfeind
- DeRoyal
- Medi GmbH & Co.
- Zimmer
- Lohmann & Rauscher
- ORTEC
- BSN Medical
- Tynor Orthotics
The report covers:
- Global Hospitals and Hospital Casting and Splinting Products market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024
- Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024
- Global Hospitals and Hospital Casting and Splinting Products market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends
- Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Hospitals and Hospital Casting and Splinting Products market
- Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused
- Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management
- Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players
Report Scope:
The global Hospitals and Hospital Casting and Splinting Products market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.
The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.
The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Hospitals and Hospital Casting and Splinting Products market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include DJO Global, 3M Company, Bauerfeind, DeRoyal, Medi GmbH & Co., Zimmer, Lohmann & Rauscher, ORTEC, BSN Medical, Tynor Orthotics, and others.
