Global Toxoid Vaccines Market 2020 Manufacturer Analysis, Technology Advancements, Industry Scope and Forecast to 2026|Zoetis Services LLC., Virbac. Sanofi, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Emergent BioSolutions Inc

Toxoid vaccines market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing healthcare expenditure and rising government initiatives for the treatment of tetanus are the factor for the growth of this market.
This Toxoid Vaccines market research report deals with bountiful of important market related aspects which are; market size estimations, company and market best practices, entry level strategies, market dynamics, positioning, segmentations, competitive landscaping and benchmarking, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. It is the most appropriate, rational and admirable market research report provided with a devotion and comprehension of business needs. The competitive landscape section of the report highlights a clear insight about the market share analysis of major industry players. The Toxoid Vaccines report also includes detailed profiles of market’s major manufacturers and importers who are dominating the market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global toxoid vaccines market are Bharat Biotech., Ceva, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Grifols, S.A, Zoetis Services LLC., Virbac. Sanofi, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Integrated BioTherapeutics, Inc., Abbott, Avalon Pharma Private Limited, HAFFKINE BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION LTD, Pfizer Inc, among others.
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market size available for years
|2019-2026
|Base year considered
|2018
|Forecast period
|2020-2027
|Forecast units
|Value (USD)
|Segments covered
|Type, Consumables and Accessories, Application, and Region
|Geographies covered
|North America (US & Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, & RoE), APAC (Japan, China, India, & RoAPAC), RoW
|Companies covered
|Bharat Biotech., Ceva, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Grifols, S.A, Zoetis Services LLC., Virbac
Key Developments in the Market:
- In December 2018, a joint-partnership between Sanofi and MSD announced that they have received FDA approval for their VAXELIS which is a pediatric hexavalent combination vaccine, VAXELIS is an active immunization vaccine for the prevention of diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, and haemophilus influenzae type B invasive disease. It is approved as a 3 dose series which is suitable for children from 6 weeks to 4 years of age
- In October 2015, Pfizer announced the acquisition of GlaxoSmithKline’s quadrivalent meningococcal ACWY vaccines Nimenrix and Mencevax. The main aim of the acquisition is to provide advanced vaccines which can be used for the treatment of serious diseases. This acquisition will help the company to serve better to their customers and strengthen their position in the market
Market Drivers
- Technological improvement associated with vaccination and immunization are the factor driving the market growth
- Increasing cases of tetanus and diphtheria is another factor accelerating the growth of this market
- Growth in research and development practices will also propel the market growth
- Rising awareness regarding immunization will also contribute as a factor for market growth
Market Restraints
- High R&D cost will hamper the market growth
- Side effects associated with use of toxoid vaccination will also hamper the market growth
- Falling profitability of vaccine manufacturing will also restrict the growth of this market
Segmentation: Global Toxoid Vaccines Market
By Disease
(Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis),
Composition
(Monovalent Tetanus Toxoid, Diphtheria, Tetanus, And Pertussis, Diphtheria And Tetanus , Tetanus and Diphtheria, Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis),
End- User
(Hospitals, Clinics, Government Organizations),
Age Group
(Paediatric Vaccines, Adult Vaccines),
Dosage
(Quadrivalent, Pentavalent, Hexavalent),
Geography
(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)
