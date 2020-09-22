Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market 2020-2026 Major Players Hitting the Reset Button || Advanced Accelerator Applications, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market research report really acts as a backbone for every business that aspires to thrive in the market. Competitive analysis carried out in this Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market report gives a clear-cut idea about the moves of the key players in the market such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. All the statistical data including facts and figures that are included in this Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market report is represented by using several charts, graphs or tables. This first-class Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market research report has been built by skilful and experienced team players who work hard to achieve an absolute growth and success in the business.

Global multiple endocrine neoplasia treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities are the key factors that drive the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global multiple endocrine neoplasia treatment market are Pfizer, Inc, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Ipsen Pharma, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Mylan N.V, Sanofi , Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc and others

Market Definition: Global Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market

Multiple endocrine neoplasia is a group of disorders is rare, inherited disorders that affects endocrine glands and develop noncancerous (benign) or cancerous (malignant) tumors in at least two endocrine glands. It is believed to cause by mutation in the MEN1, RET, and CDKN1B genes. These genes are important to encode a protein called menin which acts as a tumor suppressor.

According to the source from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, an estimated annual incidence of multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1 is near about 1 in 30,000 people and multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2 affects an estimated 1 in every 35,000 people.

Segmentation: Global Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market

Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market : By Type

Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 1

Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 2

Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market : By Therapy Type

Hormonal Therapy

Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market : By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market : By Drugs

Somatostatin Analogues

Thyrosin Kinase Receptors Inhibitor

mTOR Inhibitor

Others

Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market : By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Advanced Accelerator Applications received FDA approval for Lutathera (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate), a radioactive somatostatin receptor acting as a Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT), indicated for the treatment of adult patients with gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). This drug also received an Orphan Drug designation by both the US FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market Drivers

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is drive the market

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Prevalence of endocrine tumors is also propelling the growth of this market

Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

