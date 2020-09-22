Glucose Monitoring Device Market Report 2020 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2020 – 2026

The Glucose Monitoring Device Market is segmented on the lines of its technology, component, vehicle type and regional. On the basis of product segmentation it includes Diabetes monitoring devices and Insulin delivery devices. Based on application classification it covers Hospitals and Personal use. The Glucose Monitoring Device Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The Glucose Monitoring Device Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 6 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Roche, DexCom, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Insulet, Sanofi, Merck, GSK, Nova Biomedical, Becton Dickinson, Eli Lilly, Lupin, Braun, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Bayer HealthCare, Abbott Diabetes Care, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novo Nordisk, GlySens, Senseonics, Novartis, Omron Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Medtronic and ResMed. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Glucose Monitoring Device Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The growing incidence of diabetes and rising awareness about the self-administration of diabetes is filling the development of the global glucose monitoring devices market. The presentation of therapeutic gadgets that are perfect with cell phones and shrewd devices is putting forth simple access to these gadgets to an expansive number of end-clients in the global market. The incorporation glucose monitoring devices with mobile applications has facilitated the monitoring of blood glucose levels among patients.

The Glucose Monitoring Device Market has been segmented as below:

The Glucose Monitoring Device Market is segmented on the lines of Product, Application and Regional Analysis.

By Product this market is segmented on the basis of Diabetes monitoring devices and Insulin delivery devices. By Application this market is segmented on the basis of Hospitals and Personal use. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The major driving factors of Glucose Monitoring Device Market are as follows:

R&D and increasing technological innovations

Growing prevalence of diabetes on a global level

Rise in demand for point of care testing (POCT)

The major restraining factors of Glucose Monitoring Device Market are as follows:

Stringent rules for glucose monitoring devices

Standardisation and unfavourable reimbursement policies

The major opportunities of Glucose Monitoring Device Market are as follows:

Improvements in the self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices

Growth of emerging economies

