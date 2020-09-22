COVID-19 Impact on Aluminum Plastic Composite Film Market, Industry Report, 2027

Aluminum Plastic Composite Film Market: Introduction

An aluminum plastic composite film is a layer of plastic film attached to the surface of an aluminum–plastic composite panel. The purpose using this film is to protect the aluminum–plastic composite panel from damage during handling, transportation, and installation. This keeps the surface of the panel as clean as a new panel and decorative effect is achieved.

The aluminum plastic composite film has excellent ductility and electrolyte resistance, high composite strength, and excellent packaging performance. The special protective layer exhibits self-repairing ability even after being stretched by stamping and forming. It provides stable and long-term protection to the inner layer of the aluminum–plastic film.

The inner layer of the aluminum plastic composite film is useful in harsh environments. The hot lamination process directly laminates the aluminum foil with the multifunctional inner layer without the need for adhesive bonding. This reduces the factors affecting the compounding effect, thereby producing a stable batch of products and ensuring that the inner layer does not delaminate after use.

More importantly, during the aluminum plastic composite board processing, an aluminum plastic composite film is used first, before the board is cut, which protects the board from getting damaged

Growth of Building & Construction Industry to Drive Global Aluminum Plastic Composite Film Market

Building & construction is estimated to be the largest application segment of the global aluminum plastic composite film market during the forecast period. The global market is driven by the increasing standardization in architecture, which has increased the necessity for installation of aluminum–plastic composite panels in new constructions. Aluminum plastic composite films offer superior quality, durability, fire resistance, anti-bacterial properties, and weather-proof characteristics. Emerging markets, such as Asia Pacific, have contributed to increase in usage of aluminum–plastic composite panels in the building & construction sector.

Several regulations and safety standards, such as LEED and British Safety Standards, govern the global building & construction industry and also favor the incorporation of aluminum–plastic composite panels. This further fuels the global aluminum plastic composite film market.

Factors that Hamper Global Aluminum Plastic Composite Film Market

Due to difference in the material and the structure of lacquer, aluminum–plastic composite panels have different requirements in terms of thickness and viscosity of the protective film glue. If thickness and viscosity of the protective film glue does not meet these requirements during use, the consumer faces several issues such as sticking, curling, etc.

Aluminum plastic composite films is only an auxiliary material used in the aluminum–plastic panel industry. However, if used improperly these films not only fail to protect, but they may damage the surface quality of the product. This is projected hamper the global aluminum plastic composite film market during the forecast period.

North America to Hold a Major Share of Global Aluminum Plastic Composite Film Market

In terms of region, the global aluminum plastic composite film market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The aluminum plastic composite film market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period, due to increasing per capita income, growing population, rising demand for building and construction, and increasing infrastructure development in the region. In Asia Pacific, China is the leading consumer of aluminum plastic composite films, with its growing building & construction industry. Japan, with its growing inclination toward convenient and safe building materials, is expected to contribute to the aluminum plastic composite film market in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold a considerable share of the global aluminum plastic composite film market during the forecast period, due to presence of manufacturers of aluminum plastic composite films in the region

Key Players Operating in Global Aluminum Plastic Composite Film Market

The global aluminum plastic composite film market is fragmented, with market players focusing on adoption of advanced technologies to gain higher market share. Online portals are used by various companies as a mode for selling their products. These players offer a complete portfolio of products and focus on different business strategies to strengthen their market position.

Key players operating in the global aluminum plastic composite film market are:

Changzhou Sveck photovoltaic new materials Co., Ltd.

Alucoworld

Global Aluminum Plastic Composite Film Market: Research Scope

Global Aluminum Plastic Composite Film Market, by Application

Building & Construction

Advertising

Transportation

Others

