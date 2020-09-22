Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market research gain impetus due to the growing demand over (2020 – 2027)

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Covidien (Ireland), Stryker (US), Boston Scientific (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Olympus (Japan), Fujinon (US), Conmed (US), ERBE(Germany), Kimberly Clark (US), Cardinal Health (US), Cook Medical (US), Pentax (Japan), Abbott Nutrition (US), Taewoong (Korea), Corpak (US) and Tyco (Ireland). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 40854 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.7% in the given forecast period.

The Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market is segmented on the lines of its technology, component, vehicle type and regional. On the basis of product segmentation, it includes Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Devices (ERCP), Capsule Endoscopes, GI Videoscopes and Others. Based on application classification it covers Hospital, Clinics and Others. The Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Devices used to examine the inside coating of the gastrointestinal tract are named as gastrointestinal endoscopic devices. Gastrointestinal (GI) tract incorporates small digestive intestine, large intestine, internal organ, duodenum, colon, stomach, cecum and rectum. Any disease or variations from the norm in capacity of this GI tract is identified for utilizing gastrointestinal endoscopic devices. These devices are useful in identifying the reason for abdominal bleeding, persistent pain, vomiting, inflammation and tumor affecting the esophagus, duodenum and stomach.

The Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market has been segmented as below:

The Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market is segmented on the lines of Product, Application and Regional Analysis.

By Product this market is segmented on the basis of Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Devices (ERCP), Capsule Endoscopes, GI Videoscopes and Others. By Application this market is segmented on the basis of Hospitals, Clinics and Others. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The major driving factors of Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market are as follows:

Rising geriatric population with long term medical conditions

Increasing use of wireless capsule endoscopy

Changing lifestyle coupled with unhealthy eating habits

The major restraining factors of Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market are as follows:

Unfavourable reimbursement policies

Lack of skilled professionals and low awareness

High cost of treatment procedure

The major opportunities of Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market are as follows:

Technologically advanced endoscopic facilities in the developed nations

Conversion of GI endoscopy data into 3D images

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Markets Covered

1.3 Stakeholders Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation and Data Triangulation

2.3 Research Assumptions Report Summary Market Overview Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market Analysis, By Product Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market Analysis, By Application Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market Analysis, By Region Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles

9.1 Covidien(Ireland)

9.2 Stryker(US)

9.3 Boston Scientific(US)

9.4 Johnson & Johnson(US)

9.5 Olympus(Japan)

9.6 Fujinon(US)

9.7 Conmed(US)

9.8 ERBE(Germany)

9.9 Kimberly Clark(US)

9.10 Cardinal Health(US)

9.11 Cook Medical(US)

9.12 Pentax(Japan)

9.13 Abbott Nutrition(US)

9.14 Taewoong(Korea)

9.15 Corpak(US)

9.16 Tyco(Ireland)

