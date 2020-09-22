Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) Market 2020 Global report explores COVID-19 impact, trend, segmentation and opportunities, forecast to 2026

Medtronic, IntraPace, ReShape Lifesciences and others are among the major players in the global Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The global Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Medtronic, IntraPace, ReShape Lifesciences and others.

The global Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

The global Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) market is segregated on the basis of Type as Low Frequency GES Device and High Frequency GES Device. Based on Application the global Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) market is segmented in Hospitals, Clinics, and Others.

The Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) Market has been segmented as below:

The Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) Market is segmented on the lines of Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) Market, By Type, Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) Market, By Application, Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) Market, By Region and Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) Market, By Company.

Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) Market, By Type this market is segmented on the basis of Low Frequency GES Device and High Frequency GES Device. Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) Market, By Application this market is segmented on the basis of Hospitals, Clinics and Others. Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) Market, By Region this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) Market, By Company this market is segmented on the basis of Medtronic, IntraPace and ReShape Lifesciences.

The report covers:

Global Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) Market, By Type Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) Market, By Application Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) Market, By Geography Competitive Insights Company Profiles

9.1 Medtronic

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.1.3 Financial Overview

9.1.4 Recent Developments

9.2 IntraPace

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.2.3 Financial Overview

9.2.4 Recent Developments

9.3 ReShape Lifesciences

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

9.3.3 Financial Overview

9.3.4 Recent Developments

