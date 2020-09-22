Demand Planning Software Market 2020 Booming Growth in Worldwide With Eminent Key Players Blue Ridge Solutions Inc., John Galt Solutions, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Aspire Systems, RELEX Solutions, Demand Works

A demand planning software is a computer program that helps in driving the demand planning process by integrating relevant business information, historical sales data, and statistical analysis to generate long-range estimations of expected demand. The demand planning software systems help in improving budgetary planning, sales collaboration, and forecast. It supports the improvement of stock availability of all-season ready stock, lesser wastage of inventory, better vision of deviation in demand, helps in framing effective marketing strategies, seamless and cohesive relation between all tiers of the supply chain, improved efficiency of planners through all layers of the supply chain.

Key Players:

Blue Ridge Solutions Inc.

2. John Galt Solutions, Inc.

3. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

4. Aspire Systems

5. RELEX Solutions

6. Demand Works

7. Logility, Inc.

8. JDA Software Group, Inc.

9. JustEnough Software Corporation, Inc.

10. INFOR GmbH

The global Demand planning software market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment, organization size, end-user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as on premise, cloud based, hybrid. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as telecom and IT, healthcare, retail, automotive, industrial, food and beverages, manufacturing, others.

