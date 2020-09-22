Gait Trainer Market Research Insights To Record Exponential Growth During Projected Timeframe

The Gait Trainer Market is segmented on the lines of its product type, end-user and regional. Basis of Product Type is segmented into Gait Trainer Walker, Adult, Pediatric, Treadmill System and Exoskeleton. Based on end-user it covers Hospitals, Rehabilitation Center and Homecare Setting. The Gait Trainer Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Medical Depot, Inc. (Drive Medical), Rifton Equipment, Otto Bock Inc. Hocoma AG, Ekso Bionics, Rex Bionics Ltd. and Alter G Inc. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

A gait trainer is a wheeled device that assists someone who is unable to run severally to be told or learn to run safely and with efficiency as a part of gait coaching. Gait trainers are meant for kids or adults with physical disabilities, to produce the chance to boost walking ability. A gait trainer offers each unweighting support and bodily property alignment to change gait follow. It functions as a support walker and provides additional help for balance and weight-bearing, then will a standard rollator walker, or a walker with platform attachments. It additionally provides opportunities to face and connected weight during a safe, supported position.

The major driving factors of Gait Trainer Market are as follows:

Increasing mainly due to rising stroke cases among adult population

The Gait Trainer Market has been segmented as below:

The Gait Trainer Market is segmented on the Basis of Product Type, End-User Type and Regional Analysis. By Product Type this market is segmented on the basis of Gait Trainer Walker, Adult, Pediatric, Treadmill System and Exoskeleton. By End-User Type this market is segmented on the basis of Hospitals Sector, Rehabilitation Center sector and Homecare Setting Sector. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Methodology Report Summary Market Overview Gait Trainer Market Analysis, By Product Gait Trainer Market Analysis, By End-User Gait Trainer Market Analysis, By Region Competitive Overview Company Profiles

9.1 Medical Depot, Inc. (Drive Medical)

9.2 Rifton Equipment

9.3 Otto Bock Inc.

9.4 Biodex Medical Systems

9.5 Rex Bionics Ltd.

9.6 ReWalk Robotics

9.7 Medica Medizintechnik GmbH

9.8 Alter G Inc.

9.9 Hocoma AG

9.10 Ekso Bionics

9.11 Meyland Smith A/S

