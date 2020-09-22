Full Body Scanner Market (2020 – 2027) – Growth, Trends, Forecasts | Market Research Engine

The global full body scanner market is segmented on the lines of its technology, treatment, application and regional. Based on technology segmentation it covers X-Ray Scanner and Millimeter Wave Scanner; and based on end user/application segmentation it covers Industrial, public, prisons and other application. The global full body scanner market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The global full body scanner market is expected to exceed more than US$ 395 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 10% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Smiths Group plc (U.K.), L 3 technologies (U.S.), Rapiscan Systems Ltd. (U.S.), Adani Systems Inc. (Belarus), Iscon Imaging Inc. (U.S.), and Nuctech Co. Ltd. (China). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

Full body scanner is a device, which is used to detect the objects on a person’s body in security screening process without making physical contact or either physically removing clothes. Unlike metal detectors, full body scanners can detect non-metal objects, which became an increasing concern after various airliner bombing attempts in the 2000s.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on full body scanner Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for full body scanner and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for global full body scanner market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The global full body scanner market has been segmented as below:

The global full body scanner market is Segmented on the lines of End user/Application Analysis, Technology Analysis and Regional Analysis. By End user/Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Industrial sector, Public sector and Prisons sector.

By Technology Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of X-Ray Scanner and Millimeter Wave Scanner. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The major driving factors of global full body scanner market are as follows:

Demand in people concern towards high security.

To introduce new innovations players are heavily investing in R&D

Increase in adoption of this technology

The restraining factors of ­ global full body scanner market are as follows:

Controversies over this technology in terms of privacy

Health concerns also relate in use of full body scanning technology

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Full Body Scanner Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Transport

7.2.1 Airports

7.2.2 Train Stations

7.3 Critical Infrastructure

7.3.1 State Prisons

7.3.2 Government Facilities and Defense Establishments

7.4 Others

8 Full Body Scanner Market, By Technology

9 Full Body Scanner Market, By System

10 Regional Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Smith Group PLC

12.2 L-3 Technologies, Inc.

12.3 Rapiscan Systems Limited

12.4 Adani Systems, Inc.

12.5 Iscon Imaging, Inc.

12.6 OD Security

12.7 Westminster International Ltd.

12.8 Nuctech Co Ltd.

12.9 Millivision Technologies

12.10 Braun and Company Ltd

12.11 Tek84 Engineering Group LLC

12.12 Brijot Imaging Systems, Inc.

