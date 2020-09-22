Foot and Ankle Devices Market 2025 Scope and Opportunities Analysis in Pandamic Crisis

Foot and Ankle Devices are used to cure disorders and injuries in the foot and ankle area with or without the help of surgical actions. Injuries in the foot and ankle area are generally caused by fall and accidents. Hammer toes, bunions, arthritis and diabetic foot are disorders which may describe for surgical actions with consequent use of foot and ankle devices. Foot and ankle extremity are a key profits provider to the universal foot and ankle devices market. The foot and ankle device market contains devices which help in tendon repair and reconstruction procedures such as joint replacement, arthrodesis and internal fixation.

The Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 6.0 billion by 2024 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 6% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Smith & Nephew, De PuySynthes, Integra, Biomet, Arthrex, Tornier, Stryker, Acumed, Vilex, OrthoHelix, BioPro, Wright Medical, Orthofix, Zimmer Holdings, Small Bone Innovations and Mondeal. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The foot and ankle devices market is segmented on the lines of its product and regional. Based on product segmentation it covers external fixation devices, joint implants, internal fixation devices, soft tissue orthopedic devices, foot and ankle bracing, foot and ankle prosthetic market and support market. An external fixation device is further segmented into ring ankle fixator, unilateral fixator and hybrid fixators. Joint implants are classified into phalangeal implants, total ankle replacement and subtalar joint replacement. Internal fixation devices covers fusion nails, screws, wires & pins and plates. Soft tissue orthopedic devices are classified into musculoskeletal reinforcement and artificial tendons and ligaments. Foot and ankle prosthetic market is classified into microprocessor controlled prostheses (MPC), solid ankle cushion heel (SACH) foot, dynamic response/energy storing prostheses and single axial prostheses and multi axial prostheses. The foot and ankle devices market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Foot and Ankle Devices Market are as follows:

Growing aging population

Increasing occurrence rate of joint problems includes fractures, foot ulcer, arthritis and bunion

The restraining factors of foot and ankle devices market are as follows:

High cost of foot and ankle devices

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Foot and Ankle Devices Market, By Cause of Injury

7 Foot and Ankle Devices Market, By Product

8 Foot and Ankle Devices Market, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Share Analysis (2014)

9.2.1 Introduction

9.2.2 Stryker Corporation

9.2.3 Arthrex, Inc.

9.2.4 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

9.2.5 Smith & Nephew PLC

9.2.6 Wright Medical Technology, Inc.

9.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

9.3.1 New Product Launches

9.3.2 Agreements/Joint Ventures/Partnerships/Collaborations

9.3.3 Acquisitions

9.3.4 Expansion

9.3.5 Others

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Stryker Corporation

10.3 Arthrex, Inc.

10.4 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

10.5 Smith & Nephew PLC.

10.6 Wright Medical Technology, Inc.

10.7 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

10.8 Tornier N.V.

10.9 Ossur

10.10 Acumed, LLC

10.11 Extremity Medical, LLC

